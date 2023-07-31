Heartstopper’s Joe Locke teases his favourite S2 scene: ‘I’m very excited for people to see it’

As excitement builds for the release of Heartstopper season 2 on Thursday (3 August) Joe Locke is not helping by teasing his favourite scene.

Locke returns as Charlie Spring, an openly gay teen at Truham Grammar School, who at the end of season one entered a relationship with Nick Nelson (Kit Connor)

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of season 2 dropping on Thursday, Locke, 19, teased what scene he was most excited for fans to see.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

“The final scene of the show is gorgeous,” the young actor said. “It’s my favorite scene of the show but also was definitely the hardest scene to do as an actor.”

Reluctant to give too much away, Locke described the scene in question as “a very emotionally raw scene and it’s also the most grown up scene in the show.”

He continued: “It shows the real maturity of Nick and Charlie as characters. I’m very excited for people to see it, but also it was hard and really tested the craft.”

Season two will see Charlie and Nick explore their new relationship and status as boyfriends. From the season’s official trailer, we know Nick will struggle with coming out as bisexual publicly.

In the trailer, Charlie can be heard saying he wants to protect Nick.

“There’s a lot of chewing and fraying”

Elsewhere in his interview with TV Insider (conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began) Locke revealed his favourite storyline from the new season is that of Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) and Tao Xu (Will Gao)

“There’s a lot of chewing and fraying. Will they, won’t they, but in a different way to Nick and Charlie’s relationship, which I think is great.”

Previously the cast and creatives on Heartstopper have teased a “more mature” and deeper second season, which will focus mostly on volumes 3 and 4 of Alice Oseman’s web comics.

In those, we also see Charlie’s eating disorder come more into play and how that impacts his relationship with Nick.

Heartstopper season two debuts on Netflix on 3 August.