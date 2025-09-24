Heartstopper author Alice Oseman announces release date of book series’ final instalment

Heartstopper author and Attitude cover star Alice Oseman has announced the long-awaited release date of the final instalment in the series. Heartstopper Volume 6 will be published on 2 July 2026.

Well known for the on-screen Netflix adaptation of the coming-of-age gay romance books, starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, Heartstopper has became a globally renowned love story.

In a video shared to their Instagram, the bestselling author confirmed that the sixth and final volume will be published in paperback in the UK and Ireland by Hodder Children’s Books.

What you can expect from Heartstopper Volume 6?

A news release tells us what we can expect from the final edition: “In Heartstopper Volume 6, everyone in school knows Nick and Charlie. Everyone knows they’re going to be together forever. But Charlie’s busy with his bid to become head boy. And while Nick is preparing to leave for college, he’s starting to wonder who he’ll be… without Charlie.”

The 30-year-old BAFTA-nominated screenwriter reflected on the end of the beloved queer franchise: “It truly is the end of an era. I have worked on Heartstopper, in one way or another, for the best part of a decade,” they said.

They continued: “What started as a fun side-project has become something bigger than I could ever possibly have imagined. It has been a dream come true to watch fans across the globe accept Nick, Charlie and the whole gang into their hearts.”

“I’m blown away to see how this love story has positively impacted” – Alice Oseman on the support she has received over the Heartstopper series

With nearly two million followers on Instagram, the best selling author said: “I’m blown away to see how this love story has positively impacted, and been embraced by, so many people and I hope we can see that joy continue, even after we close this final chapter. I just can’t wait for everyone to read it in July!”

In 2023, Heartstopper Volume 5 became an instant bestseller and remains the UK’s fastest selling graphic novel, with Volume 1 breaking BookScan records since the publishing data provider was founded in 2001.

The Netflix live-action adaptation is Emmy award-winning, and with three seasons the franchise is set to conclude in 2026 with the Heartstopper Forever film based off the upcoming novel.

Filming wrapped on the much-anticipated finale in July this year, with the author and leading actors paying tribute to the series on social media.

Named Attitude Person of the Year in 2024, the screenwriter summarised filming on her Instagram: “I’m so thankful to everyone who has been a part of it… so far! Now we begin the edit!!!”

Heartstopper Volume 6 will be released on 2 July 2026 in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and on 7 July in the US. The final instalment is available to pre-order now.