Heartstopper author Alice Osman announces international book tour ahead of film

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman has announced their international book tour from July to November 2026, celebrating the release of Heartstopper Volume 6.

The announcement comes shortly after Netflix released the trailer for the final screen adaptation, Heartstopper Forever, which will conclude the TV franchise.

Before the film drops on 17 July 2026, Oseman’s book, Heartstopper Volume 6, will be published on 2 July 2026, marking the final written part of Nick and Charlie’s love story.

Fans can find exact dates and event information on Oseman’s website, which includes an interactive map of official Heartstopper events.

Alice Oseman Hearstopper 2026 tour dates:

1 July 2026 – London, England – Alexandra Palace Theatre (Waterstones event)

– London, England – Alexandra Palace Theatre (Waterstones event) 3 July 2026 – Penarth, Wales – Griffin Books (signing)

– Penarth, Wales – Griffin Books (signing) 8 July 2026 – York, England – Topping & Company (book signing)

– York, England – Topping & Company (book signing) 10 July 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – Eason O’Connell Street (signing)

– Dublin, Ireland – Eason O’Connell Street (signing) 27 July 2026 – Huntington Beach, United States – Barnes & Noble event

– Huntington Beach, United States – Barnes & Noble event 30 July 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico – Heartstopper celebration event

– Mexico City, Mexico – Heartstopper celebration event 1 August 2026 – Aurora, United States – Anderson’s Bookshop (Q&A)

– Aurora, United States – Anderson’s Bookshop (Q&A) 2 August 2026 – Canada – Q&A and signing (venue TBC)

– Canada – Q&A and signing (venue TBC) 5 August 2026 – New York City, United States – Barnes & Noble Union Square event

– New York City, United States – Barnes & Noble Union Square event 9 September 2026 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Event (venue TBC)

– Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Event (venue TBC) 11 October 2026 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Writers Festival

– Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Writers Festival 13 October 2026 – Melbourne, Australia – The Wheeler Centre

– Melbourne, Australia – The Wheeler Centre 14 October 2026 – Sydney, Australia – Sydney Writers Festival

– Sydney, Australia – Sydney Writers Festival 20 October 2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – A Night With Alice Oseman

– Auckland, New Zealand – A Night With Alice Oseman 22 October 2026 – Christchurch, New Zealand – A Night With Alice Oseman

– Christchurch, New Zealand – A Night With Alice Oseman 25 November 2026 – Lille, France – Alice Oseman Book Signing

– Lille, France – Alice Oseman Book Signing 29 November 2026 – Paris, France – Alice Oseman Book Signing

What is Heartstopper Volume 6 about?

Like Heartstopper Forever, the final book instalment will follow the same plot, exploring the prospect of a long-distance relationship as Nick heads to university while Charlie stays behind at Truham Grammar School.

Announcing their book tour on social media yesterday (18 June), Oseman spoke about the impact the coming-of-age franchise has had on audiences across the globe.

“I love how Heartstopper has brought people together and fan-led events are also popping up in communities across the world,” Oseman wrote.

“I can’t wait to see your celebrations” – Oseman announcing their Heartstopper book tour

“We’ve made it possible for you to add your own events to the map on my website so local fans can connect and find events in their area too. I can’t wait to see your celebrations!”

Oseman, a bestselling author-illustrator and screenwriter based in Kent, secured their first publishing deal at the age of 17 and has since released multiple YA novels, graphic novels, and companion titles connected to the Heartstopper universe.

In 2023, they were named Attitude’s Person of the Year and were also recognised as Illustrator of the Year at the British Book Awards.

Tickets to see Oseman on tour will be available to order via their official website.