Harry Styles surprises fans as he runs Berlin Marathon on the down-low in under three hours

Singer Harry Styles surprised fans yesterday (21 September) by participating in the Berlin Marathon under a fake name.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ songster crossed the finish line in record time, 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds.

The 31-year-old, known for his solo career and as a former member of One Direction, ran the race on the down-low as “Sted Sarandos”, sporting a headband and sunglasses.

“2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!” – Richard Whitehead met Harry Styles at the finish line

The event drew around 55,000 participants and is considered one of the fastest marathon courses in the world.

At the finish line, he was photographed alongside Richard Whitehead, a Paralympic gold medalist, who shared the moment on social media.

He captioned the photo posing with the 31-year-old singer: “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!”

Fans quickly took to the comment section to joke about Styles’ secret runner identity. One wrote, “He is my favourite athlete, goes by the name of Sted Sarandos.” Another added, ‘No, it’s Sted!'”

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the men’s race and Rosemary Wanjiru taking the women’s title.

Sawe completed the course in 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 16 seconds, marking his third victory in as many marathons.

Who is Harry Style’s rumoured to be dating?

Beyond his surprise athletic appearance, Styles has been making headlines for his personal life. The singer has been rumoured to be dating actress Zoë Kravitz.

The pair have been seen together in multiple countries, Styles and Kravitz were spotted walking through the streets of Rome keeping a low profile. Kravitz was not spotted at the running event.