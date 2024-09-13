Adele Roberts aims to break world records in six major marathons, raising funds for the Attitude Magazine Foundation

Radio DJ and cancer survivor Adele Roberts has announced a challenge to run all six major marathons worldwide, aiming to break her own Guinness World Record and set new milestones for ostomates.

Adele, who made headlines last year by setting the record for the fastest London Marathon run by a woman with an ileostomy, shared her plans in a heartfelt Instagram video.

The 44-year-old broadcaster plans to participate in marathons in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF).

“These two charities … helped save my life” – Adele Roberts on the Attitude Magazine Foundation and Cancer Research UK

“I’m super excited to be running the six major marathons around the world for two wonderful charities that are so close to my heart,” PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Award winner Adele said in her announcement. “I believe these two charities have helped me – well, helped save my life and helped me recover from cancer.”

Adele was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2021 and has been open about her journey, including life with a stoma she affectionately named “Audrey”. Just 12 months after completing chemotherapy, she ran the 2023 London Marathon in an impressive 3 hours, 30 minutes, and 22 seconds, setting a world record.

Now, she aims to push her limits further. “I’d like to be the first woman with an ileostomy to run the six major marathons, and the fastest too,” Adele declared. She acknowledges the challenge of running with “essentially a hole in my tummy at the front” but remains determined, stating, “I’m going to do it because it’s worth it for the charities that I’m running for.”

The dates for Adele’s marathon attempts have not yet been announced, though fans and supporters can follow her JustGiving page for updates and to donate.