Gus Kenworthy goes from Winter Olympics to the Off-West End stage, co-producing Sugar Daddy

Ahead of his performance in the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gus Kenworthy has been announced to join the producing team of the Off-West End production of Sugar Daddy.

Alongside Alan Cumming and Billy Porter, the Olympic freestyle skier will join the team with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 star Sally TM, who has a personal connection to the production.

Starring and created by Sam Morrison, Sugar Daddy is a one man show about his summer romance in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and the death of his partner amid the COVID‑19 pandemic.

What is Sugar Daddy about?

The show also covers his experiences with grief, queer identity, and a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, highlighting the complex challenges human life can present.

Kenworthy described Sugar Daddy to TNT Sports: “It’s really funny, it’s really heartfelt, it’s moving – it’s his story about loss and resilience.”

On a personal note, the athlete recalled: “When I was 14 I was in an accident with two of my best friends and my best friend was killed,” resonating to the productions themes of loss.

“I have felt loss too, so I was deeply, deeply moved by it” – Gus Kenworthy on producing the Sugar Daddy Off-Wes End production

“I felt like it really resonated with me, and I have felt loss too, so I was deeply, deeply moved by it,” Kenworthy continued.

Kenworthy will make his stage production debut at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho. From 5 March to 4 April 2026, audiences can see Morrison bring his Florida stand-up to the UK.

Amrou Al-Kadhi is set to direct the reworked production following the show’s acclaimed Off-Broadway run in New York City in 2023, after its debut at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Amrou is the queen of making deeply personal work” – Sam Morrison on Amrou Al-Kadhi directing Sugar Daddy

In an interview with Attitude, Morrison praised the British writer for their queer storytelling: “Amrou is the queen of making deeply personal work,” he said. “Mixing camp with genuine sincerity is just tough to pull off, and Amrou has done it beautifully time and time again.”

Al-Kadhi praised the comedian’s work in an interview with Attitude ahead of rehearsals: “It’s original and moving, and I can’t wait for people to see Sam’s work – I’ve genuinely never heard this perspective, which imbues so much in such a warm way!”

Actor and athlete Kenworthy will begin competing for Team GB in the Men’s Freeski Halfpipe competition on Friday 20 February 2026, two days before the closing ceremony. On his return, he will be headed to Soho to begin rehearsals.

Edgewood Entertainment present Sam Morrison’s SUGAR DADDY, which opens on 5 March; tickets are available to order now via the Underbelly Boulevard official website.