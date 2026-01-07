Amrou Al-Kadhi on directing Sugar Daddy Off-West End as Sam Morrison shares his story of love, loss and diabetes (EXCLUSIVE)

Sugar Daddy is headed to London for a five-week Off-West End run in 2026, written and performed by Sam Morrison, with Amrou Al-Kadhi directing the reworked production following an acclaimed run Off-Broadway.

A semi-autobiographical solo show that uniquely highlights Morrison’s struggles with type one diabetes amid a story of love and loss, the comedy focuses on his relationship with Jonathan in Provincetown and the grief of losing him to COVID-19.

At Underbelly Boulevard, Soho, from 5 March to 4 April 2026, audiences can see Morrison bring stand-up to a vulnerable level, transporting them to Provincetown and celebrating queer culture.

On working with Al-Kadhi in the London production, Morrison praised their work: “Amrou is the queen of making deeply personal work,” he said. “Mixing camp with genuine sincerity is just tough to pull off and Amrou has done it beautifully time and time again.”

He added of their collaboration: “They’re also so chill and I’m an ADHD nightmare. Their presence was immediately calming – funny and playful but grounded in a real care and focus on the betterment of the piece.”

Al-Kadhi spoke exclusively to Attitude about what makes the Off-West End production stand out from Morrison’s New York run as the pair prepare for rehearsals ahead of the show’s London debut.

How does Sugar Daddy in London differ from previous productions?

It’s really exciting to have a performer explore the intersection of their Jewish faith and queerness in such an original way, exploring grief, sex, mental health, illness in a way that is both hilarious and devastating. It’s original and moving and I can’t wait for people to see Sam’s work – I’ve genuinely never heard this perspective which imbues so much in such a warm way!

What surprised you most about stepping into the role of director on this project?

I think what’s most exciting as a director is Sam as a performer, and the way he balances comedy with sadness so cleverly – for me, the task is about how what he does interplays with the audience so that they are completely immersed in the entire journey and can be surprised and thrilled as Sam guides us through the story. It’s so exciting to be working from such strong and original material and with such a wonderful performer.

How would you describe your creative relationship with Sam Morrison, what sorts of discussions have been had?

I’ve done many solo shows as well, so it’s a great pairing – I’m excited to share my experiences with him. I think having a director who has experienced the vulnerability of a solo show means we have a lot in common, and this rehearsal period is going to be very collaborative, holistic and vulnerable.

Themes of loss run through the play – what has been your greatest personal loss, and did it influence your creative approach?

For me, I grieve my entire childhood, and the immense rejection I faced – I never really had a childhood, and it has really affected my adult life. I think a lot of queer people feel grief for what was taken away without our consent, and I definitely want to imbue that sense of eternal queer loss into the project. Queerness and grief are so interlinked, and I think this show is going to move a lot of people.

How does it feel to be joining a team of high profile collaborators (Billy Porter, Alan Cumming, double Tony winning Edgewood Entertainment)

I mean I’m honoured, and I’m going to do everything in my power to thrill audiences with this singular and beautiful material!

Why is it important to make diabetes such a strong theme in the play?

It’s a huge part of Sam’s experience, and honestly, I was blown away and a little embarrassed realising how little I knew about how it affects someone’s life – I think it’s going to be super important for audiences to understand the experience of it. It’s really not talked about much!

Edgewood Entertainment present Sam Morrison’s Sugar Daddy which opens 5 March, tickets are available to order now on the Underbelly Boulevard official website.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.