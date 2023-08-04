Rudy Giuliani accused of calling Matt Damon homophobic slur on tape

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani allegedly labelled Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon a homophobic slur, according to a new audio transcript.

His former assistant Noelle Dunphy has filed further documents in an ongoing lawsuit against New York’s former mayor.

Mr Guiliani has been accused of coercing Ms Dunphy into having sex with him between 2019 and 2021 and owing her newly $2million in unpaid wages.

Newly filed documents, including audio recordings, were shared on Wednesday (2 August) including a bizarre encounter involving Damon.

“Matt Damon is very liberal”

In one transcript, Ms Dunphy asked Mr Giuliani about famous Republicans. She quizzes him: “Who were the other Republicans who are celebrities?”

He responded: “Ain’t too many. Brad – not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him.”

She then asks if Guiliani means Bradley Cooper, which he does not, before adding: “Matt Damon is very liberal.”

He then goes on to mock the actor further, calling him a homophobic slur, according to the transcript.

“No, Matt Damon is a – Matt Damon is a f**. Matt Damon is also 5’2”, Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo,” he goes on.

The term has been used as a slur to describe gay men since the 1920s.

Elsewhere, Damon’s IMDB page has the Oscar-winning actor standing slightly taller, at 5’10”.

Back in 2021, Damon himself in hot water when he admitted he was still using the homophobic “f-slur” as recently as “months ago”.

In nan interview with The Times, he claims the word was used “with a different application” when he was a child. It was his daughter who educated him about the true extent of its offensiveness.

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” Damon told the publication.

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table, and I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’”

The star then added: “She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”