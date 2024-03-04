Glee’s Chris Colfer reacts after ‘Rose’s Turn’ enters Billboard charts

Glee star Chris Colfer has given his reaction to the news that his rendition of ‘Rose’s Turn’ from the show has entered the Billboard charts – 14 years after he sang it.

Colfer appeared on Glee as Kurt Hummel, a gay McKinley High School student and member of the New Directions. Colfer appeared in all six seasons of the show which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Towards the end of the first season Kurt, who is out to everyone at this point, tries to bond with his father Burt (Mike O’Malley) by acting more like him (re straight). However, things don’t go well for Kurt leading to him singing ‘Rose’s Turn’ from the musical Gypsy.

Cut to 2024, where a portion of the song – “All that work and what did it get me? / Why did I do it?” – has surged in popularity on TikTok. Users have taken to using the soundbite as a commentary on decisions they’ve made that have backfired in some way.

As a result of its popularity, the song entered the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart at the end of February. Currently, it occupies the number 3 spot on the chart, one spot higher than Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold’Em’.

Colfer took to X on Friday (1 March) to share his reaction to the news. “What is happening??????” he questioned, seemingly surprised to see the song charting.

Us Weekly commented, “This is a slay,” while another fan added: “JUSTICE THAT’S WHAT.” Another fan wrote: “Everyone is just remembering how great you were in Glee?”

Similarly, someone else typed: “You’re finally getting the recognition you deserve. It’s your turn.” Many others also adapted the song lyrics from ‘Rose’s Turn’ to complement Colfer. “Glee will never die. Know that,” was how another person reacted to Colfer’s surprise.

Other Gleeks – the name given to hardcore Glee fans – used it as a chance to call for a revival of the show.

A reboot hasn’t been ruled out with Fox Entertainment’s President of Scripted Programming, Michael Thorn, saying in 2021 that he’d “love to do more.” Before that Murphy had also expressed ideas for a reboot.

Glee is streaming on Disney+ now.