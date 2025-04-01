The Viv’s publicist reveals the late star’s plans for Broadway prior to death

Simon Jones, publicist and close friend to Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne, has spoken about the late star’s plans for the future before their life was tragically cut short earlier this year.

Jones, who also works with fellow Drag Race stars Bimini and Tia Kofi, appeared on a recent episode of the All Out podcast. Speaking to host Jon Dean, Jones recounted how the pair had plans to smash the glass ceiling for what is possible for a drag queen in the entertainment industry.

“My goal for Viv was like, you are going to be a superstar,” Jones said. “We’re going to start by trying to get you on things like Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Hunted. And we were having conversations about other shows, like the Blankety Blank Christmas special, all that kind of stuff which was great.”

Jones went on to explain that the star’s ambitions exceeded well beyond the small screen, noting that theatre was a major area of focus. “But what we were really trying to achieve was like, they were the Wicked Witch in Wizard of Oz, and they were in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and then we wanted to go into the West End, and then we wanted to go to Broadway.

“There was a big plan, so we were very close in what we were trying to achieve. So when they died so suddenly, it was a huge shock and just beyond devastating.”

Despite the fact that a Drag Race UK alum has never reached such heights of mainstream success before, Jones felt confident that The Vivienne was well on their way. “Viv had worked really hard, and it really felt like it was just about to pay off. Andrew Lloyd Webber absolutely loved them as the Wicked Witch, that would’ve led somewhere, I’m sure. They were smashing it in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Everything they were doing was just to such a level that I really think that they would’ve been on Broadway.”

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, was found dead in their home near Chester on 5 January 2025. It was later confirmed that the performer died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”