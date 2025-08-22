Fred Roberts releases new single Object of Desire: ‘To me, it feels like I’ve completely surrendered’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising indie pop star and Attitude 101 winner Fred Roberts has officially released his latest single, Object of Desire, today (22 August).

Speaking ahead of the release, the 22-year-old X Factor star spoke exclusively to Attitude about the meaning behind his music, his recent travels of self-discovery and his openness to romance amidst the heartbreak-inspired track.

Born and raised in Hertfordshire, England, Roberts first won over the mums, girls and gays in 2019 on The X Factor: The Band, kickstarting his musical journey at just 17. That same year, he came out as gay to his parents. Since then, he has gone from releasing an EP to most recently opening for Griff on her 2024 European tour.

(Image: Millie Jamieson)

“I was the ideal vehicle through which he could fulfil his repressed desires” – Fred Roberts on the inspiration behind his latest single

This single has been with Roberts for the past two years, carried through the aftermath of a long-term breakup. After releasing his debut track Runaway in April 2023, he now sees Object of Desire as “more mature”.

Having grown musically and emotionally since first writing it in 2023 with guitarist-producer Andrew Wells and songwriter Anthony Rossomando, whose credits include Lady Gaga and Ellie Goulding, Roberts explained: “It’s about realising that when you’re searching for love in someone who just can’t give it, whether that’s because they’re straight or they’re simply not in the right place in their life, it leaves you feeling like an object. That’s where the title comes from.”

At the time, Roberts had just signed with a label and was visiting them in the US when he read the book Lie With Me, which struck a chord and helped shape his single. “There was this quote that really struck me. It basically said, ‘I was the ideal vehicle through which he could fulfil his repressed desires.’ And I remember thinking, ‘That’s exactly what I went through.'”

“I was the object he explored it with” – Roberts recalling the relationship which ignited the song

Roberts explained that the single draws from his experiences with a recent romantic situation, though he made it clear that it was not a relationship. He described it more as a “best mate situation” that developed into something complicated, with the other person being straight.

“He was figuring something out in his own head, and I was the object he explored it with. I wanted more, but at the end of the day, that’s all I was. That feeling is what sparked the song,” he said.

(Image: Millie Jamieson)

“It’s taken on new meaning for me. I feel like I’m reconnecting with it again” – Roberts two years after he wrote his new release

The track’s emotional core is reflected in lyrics like, “Am I just an object of your desire?” Roberts explained that the song has taken on new meaning over time. “The first guy was straight, which is why I felt objectified. Then, within the last year, I had another situation. I’d probably call it dating, but he wouldn’t.” When they met the singer recalled it ended up being for one reason only. “That’s why I’m glad the song is coming out now. It’s taken on new meaning for me. I feel like I’m reconnecting with it again, just from a slightly older perspective.”

Originally written about one past love, Roberts never expected the song to resonate with another failed connection. “This song is kind of a plea to that recent guy. Like, if I could say everything I wanted to say to him, this song would be it. I hate confrontation, so writing it into a track is my way of letting it out without having the conversation.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had that raw of a moment in a song before” – Roberts reveals his favourite lyric

His favourite part of the song is the outro, where he repeats the plea. “To me, it feels like I’ve completely surrendered. Like I’m letting go of everything. I don’t think I’ve ever had that raw of a moment in a song before. The song leaves you unresolved,” he said. ‘This is the same way it feels to be treated like an object.”

Roberts has also been travelling through Europe on a solo trip of self-discovery. He began in Spain with a close friend before interrailing through Madrid, Barcelona, Marseille, Lyon and Milan, eventually finding himself by Lake Como. He admits he is almost ready to come home, conceding, “You can’t just run away from your problems forever.” Though now single, he admits that, reflecting on his memories abroad, it would have been nice to share them with someone special.

“I am open to dating now” – Roberts is back on the dating scene

He admits dating has been hard since his break-up two years ago, revealing he’s had Hinge for two years and only one date. “People have ulterior motives, or they don’t know what they want, and you get strung along. But yeah, I am open to dating now. This trip has made me realise how nice it would be to share these experiences with someone I care about.”

Musically, Roberts is a classically trained pianist and singer and plays the guitar and continues to draw inspiration from indie and pop influences. “I’ve been listening to The Sundays – they’re amazing. Also, Coldplay. A lot of my new music is piano-driven.”

Looking ahead, Roberts hinted at where his music is going next. “I just want to be a bit more experimental,” he said. “I’ve got some songs that I hope will be out in the next few months and into early next year that feel a lot bigger, a bit more universal and challenging.” He won’t be straying from his usual pop melodies, but he feels this next chapter of his music will be truer to himself, “with less holding back, both lyrically and instrumentally.”

But until then, Object of Desire is available now across streaming platforms. Fred Roberts continues to carve out a space for young LGBTQ+ indie pop artists.