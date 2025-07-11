Former Superman Dean Cain says new reboot is too ‘woke’

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has slammed the upcoming Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, calling the film “woke.”

Cain, who played the Man of Steel from 1993 to 1997 on a TV series alongside Teri Hatcher, spoke about the film in a TMZ interview after director James Gunn told The Times that Superman’s journey reflects the story of “an immigrant that came from other places.”

“How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times,” said Cain.

“Superman has always stood for ‘truth, justice and the American way,’” Cain argued. “The ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly. But there are rules.”

“I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake”

The actor, who has publicly supported Donald Trump, went on to link the story of Superman with immigration: “You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America…’ That doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here.”

“I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment” he continued.

The film itself has given us many viral sweet moments amongst cast members on social media. Hoult, who stars as Lex Luthor, recently shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment with his co-star Corenswet.

Superman’s legacy as more than just a comic book hero isn’t new. The character has long been interpreted as a metaphor for queer identity: a person living a double life, concealing their true self from the world.

Superman officially landed in UK cinemas today (11 July).