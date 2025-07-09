Nicholas Hoult on feeling ‘warm and safe’ after embrace with male co-star David Corenswet

Nicholas Hoult, who stars as supervillain Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman film, has revealed all about a sweet moment her shared on-set with co-star David Corenswet.

The Skins actor shared the story in a recent conversation with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

During the episode aired on Monday (7 July), the Golden Globe-nominated actor reflected on a conversation he had with his wife, in which she noted that most people are not big enough to physically hold him.

“I was chatting to my wife one night, and she was like it’s so nice to be held by someone bigger than you, she was like you don’t really get that do you… David could hold you.”

“Warm and safe”

Hoult stands at 6 feet 2.5 inches, and co-star David Corenswet, who plays Superman, stands at 6 feet 4 inches.

When the podcast host asked whether he had asked Corenswet to hold him, Hoult replied, “I did, I felt warm and safe.”

Hoult, known for his roles in The Favourite, Mad Max: Fury Road, Warm Bodies and the X-Men film series, also praised Corenswet’s physical transformation for the role, calling his physique “brilliant” and “gorgeous.”

“The strength I need”

He added that he had a similar feeling with Shepard himself before filming, saying: “Ah, yeah — that’s the strength I need.”

Hoult also praised Corenswet’s physical transformation for the role, calling his physique “brilliant” and “gorgeous.”

Hoult and Corenswet star in Superman, directed by James Gunn, which will serve as the first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe (DCU).

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman will hit UK theatres July 11