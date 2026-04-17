Filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar questions Jacob Elordi’s talent: ‘I’ve been wondering whether he’s just a sex symbol’

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar has made backhanded comments about Jacob Elordi’s talent as an actor.

Appearing on the Spanish-language podcast La Pija y la Quinqui, Almodóvar acknowledged Elordi’s increasing popularity, though he questioned whether it was simply because of his dashing good looks.

Having recently been cast in several high-profile films such as Wuthering Heights (2026), Frankenstein (2025) and Saltburn (2023), it is safe to say Elordi’s career has skyrocketed since his breakout role as Nate in HBO teen drama Euphoria.

“I think Jacob Elordi is going to be a big star” – Pedro Almodóvar on whether Jacob Elordi is famous for his looks or acting ability

However, the director said he is still unsure how to define Elordi as an actor. Despite admitting he will go far, he questioned whether that success is truly down to his acting ability.

“I think Jacob Elordi is going to be a big star – no doubt about that. But lately I’ve been wondering whether he’s just a sex symbol or a respected actor,” said Almodóvar (translated).

“It’s just that Wuthering Heights is very bad. And it’s not Jacob Elordi’s or Margot Robbie’s fault – they do what they can. It’s not even kitsch.”

What is the story of Wuthering Heights?

Almodóvar’s professional opinion strays away from public feedback, with audiences praising writer-director Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Gothic novel.

The film follows Catherine “Cathy” Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi), an orphan raised by the wealthy Earnshaw family. As they grow up together, they fall in love, tracking their turbulent, but passionate, relationship as star-crossed lovers.

The movie has inspired memes across the internet. One notable example involves when an audience member screening Wuthering Heights gets up, their cinema seat may require… a thorough wipe-down.

“They’ve made the monster attractive” – Almodóvar on Elordi’s role in the 2025 Frankenstein reboot

Almodóvar also said that Elordi’s presence in the 2025 Frankenstein reboot, co-starring with Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, distracted from the original Gothic story.

“What’s happening with Frankenstein adaptations is that they’ve become these filthy creatures, made from pieces of other bodies – it’s always been a horror story,” said the Spanish filmmaker.

“But now they’ve added a kind of sexualised imagery to it; they’ve made the monster attractive,” added Almodóvar.

Fans were quick to defend the Australian actor in comment sections across Instagram, recalling personal reactions to Elordi’s criticised on-screen roles.

“I cried in both Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights. I enjoyed the movies, what the fuck is he talking about?” one user wrote. “Not sure what he is talking about, both movies were great! Jacob is a great actor!” penned another.

When did season 3 of Euphoria come out?

Elordi’s most recent role sees him reprise his Euphoria character Nate, as season 3 landed on HBO Max, Sky Atlantic and NOW this week.