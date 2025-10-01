Zelah Glasson comes out as trans to Big Brother housemates, recalling moment he was dragged from women’s bathroom

Zelah Glasson came out as transgender for the first time to his fellow housemates on Big Brother last night (30 September), recalling the moment he was dragged out of a women’s bathroom before his transition.

Off-screen, the 25-year-old personal trainer is a social media content creator from South London and is currently launching his own LGBTQ+ business.

His appearance on this year’s series makes history as the first trans man since the reality TV show’s 2023 ITV reboot.

In a vulnerable moment on the show, Zelah came out as transgender to housemate Sam, the first contestant to identify as he/they/she on the UK series.

“I went from lesbian to man, like downgrade” – Zelah on his transition

In the bedroom, the two conversed, with the conversation beginning when Zelah revealed he had undergone surgery a couple of years ago.

When Sam asked what surgery it was, Zelah replied: “I had chest surgery, two years ago nearly.”

Speaking about his girlfriend, he revealed to Sam that he identified as a lesbian for eight years: “I went from lesbian to man, like downgrade,” he joked.

The conversation deepened when Sam asked if Zelah had always known he was a man “deep down”.

“It’s scary, it feels like all that progress is just back-rolling” – Zelah on the current political climate surrounding the trans community

Zelah explained: “When I was six years old, if you looked at me then and look at me now, you’d think I went from A to B. I looked like a little version of me now. I had the skin fade and everything. I was still bullied for being a man in school. Like, there’s always something.”

Sam, a Zumba instructor from Skipton, reassured him, relating, saying he always knew who he was deep down.

Zelah continued: “And then I realised I was queer around 15. Things started to get better because I started to be a bit more masculine. I went through my toxic masculinity phase, got a motorbike and my tattoos.”

He added: “I was still bullied for being a man in school. There’s always something. And then, when I realised I was queer around 15, things started to get better because I started to be a bit more masculine. But as time went on, I eventually started to realise, I don’t see myself getting old in this body, no matter how masculine I am as a woman.”

“Once got dragged downstairs by two bouncers in a club” – Zelah on being dragged out of the women’s bathrooms

On the current climate for trans people, Zelah admitted: “It’s scary, it feels like all that progress is just back-rolling.”

He revealed that before his transition he “once got dragged downstairs by two bouncers in a club” for using a women’s bathroom, claiming he had to “quickly lift up my shirt to show them my sports bra.”

This exchange marked the first time the business owner had come out to someone in the house. He told Big Brother in the opening episode: “Now, I don’t really want to mention my transition,” explaining he did not want to be judged on his gender identity.

He continued: “Naturally, that conversation will come up, because if you ask me about my school experience, I went to an all-girls school.”

Later, he spoke to housemates and newcomer Feyisola about his gender identity, where Feyisola related that, as a Black woman with a shaved head, she has also felt discriminated against based on the way she presents her gender identity.

In the same episode, Zelah was given an evil eye, meaning he is at risk of elimination at the end of this week.

Tune in to Big Brother tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX to see who else is up for eviction.