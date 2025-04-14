Kit Connor and the cast of Warfare on brotherhood and masculinity (EXCLUSIVE)

Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor has chatted to Attitude alongside Warfare co-stars including Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis and more head of the film’s UK cinema release on 18 April.

Directed by Civil War‘s Alex Garland, the film also stars Michael Gandolfini, Joseph Quinn, Noah Centineo, Charles Melton and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

The film is co-directed by former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, and is based on Mendoza’s real-life experience during a 2006 mission in Ramadi, Iraq.

Warfare follows a Navy SEAL platoon trapped in an Iraqi home during a surveillance operation that spirals into chaos after an insurgent attack.

“We were just trying to portray exactly what happened” – Kit Connor

Asked about the platonic male love between the characters, Kit explained: “We were just trying to portray exactly what happened. So the fact there are these moments of tenderness, and moments of love between these guys is really beautiful. It’s even more beautiful in the sense that it’s true. Trying to hold a mirror to what happened.

“It was a joy to be able to do it. And we developed a real love for one another.”

“I agree with what Kit said,” added Cosmo. “There was no concerted effort to do anything. The only real, concerted effort was to depict the events that happened within 2006, with us much accuracy and as much truth as possible, with all the first-hand accounts available. If what you describe [platonic love between men] is included in that, then… sweet!”

“I’m just happy these guys kept their shirts on!” – D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

On the levels of handsomeness among the cast, D’Pharaoh said: “I’m just happy these guys kept their shirts on! If they’d taken their shirts off, I’d have been super out of place!”

Will, meanwhile, chimed in: “It’s intimidating sometimes, being around the Kit Connors and the Charles Meltons of this world! I don’t know how I ended up in this cast with these lads!”

Added Michael of the cast doing bootcamp before filming: “Through the training, and the regimented protocol, character comes through. Everyone is quite clear on who these people are. We’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of them, and some of them after the movie was done.”