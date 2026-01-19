TikTok star Vinnie Hacker joins the cast of Euphoria season 3

Social media personality and queer ally Vinnie Hacker has joined the cast of HBO drama Euphoria ahead of its third season.

The casting was confirmed as part of the show’s expanded ensemble for the upcoming series, which is currently in production. Specific details about Hacker’s character have not yet been disclosed, and HBO has not released information about the size or scope of his role.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, returns with a time jump following the events of season two. The new season sees the characters moving beyond high school, with several new cast members joining the show alongside returning leads including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer.

Vinnie Hacker has fundraised for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity, The Trevor Project

Hacker rose to prominence through TikTok, where he has amassed millions of followers, before expanding into modelling and acting. He has worked with major fashion brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Hugo Boss, and appeared in Netflix’s reality series Hype House. He has also undertaken voice acting work, including a role in Netflix anime Sakamoto Days.

He has previously fundraised for The Trevor Project, a US-based nonprofit focused on suicide prevention and crisis support for LGBTQ+ young people. In 2025, Hacker hosted a yard sale with proceeds benefiting the charity, and later selected the same organisation as the partner for a Cero magazine cover project.

Euphoria has been widely recognised for its prominent LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, including representation of trans and queer experiences.

Euphoria is expected to air in 2026 on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK

Season three has been in development for several years following production delays related to scheduling and industry strikes. HBO has confirmed the new season will consist of eight episodes, with Levinson returning as writer and director.

Plot details remain under wraps, though the series is expected to continue exploring themes of addiction, identity, relationships and trauma. Zendaya has previously stated that the time jump allows the characters to be placed in new environments outside of the high school setting.

No release date has been formally announced, though the series is expected to air in 2026 on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

