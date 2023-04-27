The Other Two season 3 arrives in May

HBO Max’s acclaimed comedy show The Other Two is set to return with its third season next month.

The hilarious show, created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, is returning after a hiatus.

The Other Two focuses on siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) Dubek and how they deal with their brother’s ChaseDreams (Case Walker) success as he becomes an internet sensation overnight.

Season two ended with Cary finally landing a role in an indie film but rehearsals began on the day the world locked down because of COVID-19.

Season three will pick up with the now-adult Chase being more successful than ever. Meanwhile, Brooke and Cary are both now holding down jobs, but nothing’s as simple as it seems.

“They somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again,” the season three longline reads.

The show has included LGBTQ+ storylines since its very first season with Cary being uncomfortable with his gay identity at the beginning.

Cary was hooking up with his ‘straight’ roommate (Andrew Ridings) and was just generally unhappy with the direction of his life.

In season two of the show, Cary got a new (kind of) boyfriend (Gideon Glick). However, Cary was still trying to fit into the straight box.

The show also picks apart the ideas of ‘gay baiting’ after one character accidentally comes out when he’s straight.

We won’t have to wait too long to see how the drama materialises in season three!

Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, and Case Walker will also star in the 10-episode season. They will be joined by Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes, and Brandon Scott Jones.

Excitingly, there’s also a whole host of new guest stars in the forthcoming season. New guest stars include Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, and more.

The Other Two returns on 4 May.