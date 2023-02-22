The One That Got Away’s Alex Van Gurp and Jeff Perla issue statement announcing split

Alex Van Gurp and Jeff Perla, whose relationship was the star of Amazon Prime Video’s dating series The One That Got Away, have split up.

The pair confirmed the news on Instagram with the simple caption: “We broke up” alongside the broken heart emoji.

The One That Got Away, hosted by Australian musician Betty Who, aired in June of 2022.

The show follows people looking for love to have a second chance in a time-travel dating experiment.

Former acquaintances and crushes emerge from ‘the portal’ to spend time with participants and investigate missed connections.

Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp (Image: Amazon Studios)

Jeff was one of the six main contestants who were reunited with individuals from their past.

Alex walked back into his life and sparks flew between the pair – showing it is possible for dating shows to be queer-inclusive.

“I think adding so much pressure to a new relationship added challenges that we didn’t expect,” the pair shared in a joint statement to Out.

“We still have a lot of respect and love for each other”

Last October, the pair began building a home together. However they note the time, energy and money involved in that project made their relationship feel more like a job.

“After a while we realized it was better to end it before we started to resent each other,” they shared.

Alex and Jeff noted they want to “stay friends, house co-owners and business partners.”

“We still have a lot of respect and love for each other but recognized we were going down a bad path,” they concluded. “At the end of the day, we couldn’t play house forever.”

The One That Got Away is available to stream on Prime Video.