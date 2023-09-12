Sex Education season 4 gets final trailer and 15 new preview images

The fourth and final series of Sex Education is coming sooner than later.

The new trailer shows a packed season, montages of sex, tears, and love soundtracked to a rendition of Meatloaf’s ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

The fourth season has a change of scenery. With the closure of Moordale Secondary, the familiar gang arrives for their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Sex Education Season 4 (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Mimi Keene as Ruby (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Connor Swindells as Adam (Right) (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) (L to R) Mimi Keene as Ruby, Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) The cast of Sex Education season 4 (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) (L to R) Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Here, their world changes. Otis (Asa Butterfield) faces competition from another sex therapist; Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) partner has left her; Maeve (Emma Mackey) is finding her voice in America; Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) has a new lease on life.

Sex Education premiered on Netflix in 2019. Ever since, the show has been a liberating, boundary-pushing young adult drama.

Laurie Nunn’s show will continue its legacy by not shying away from taboo topics as the trailer includes a wide array of sexual scenes.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) (L to R) Edward Bluemel as Sean, Emma Mackey as Maeve (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Thaddea Graham (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) George Robinson as Isaac (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Ncuti Gatwa in Sex Education (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Aimee Lou Wood and George Robinson (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Fan favourite Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) embarks on her Art A-Level. Meanwhile, Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him; he appears on a farm and beaming while horse riding.

There are some new faces too, Jean’s new boss is played by Hannah Gadsby, and Dan Levy is Maeve’s American lecturer.

Emma Mackey in Sex Education (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

However, what has connected all four seasons is the will they or won’t they of Otis and Maeve.

With an ocean separating them, their longing has never been so strong and Otis is trying to perfect nudes.

“We can’t wait to share it with you”

The trailer also teases Maeve back in Moordale for what appears to be her first real date with Otis.

With the announcement that this will be the last series, Nunn shared a heartfelt letter to fans.

Dua Saleh in Sex Education (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

She also shared that the team is “incredibly proud” of the show.

Also, they are “indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode.”

Gillian Anderson in Sex Education (Image: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

“They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” she then concluded.

The final season of Sex Education will arrive on Netflix on 21 September.