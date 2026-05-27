Russell T Davies says Reform UK and ‘march of the right’ inspired dystopian Channel 4 drama Tip Toe (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell T Davies has revealed that Reform UK, anti-trans rhetoric and the “march of the right” directly inspired his dystopian new Channel 4 drama Tip Toe.

The It’s a Sin creator spoke about the politically charged five-part thriller ahead of its premiere, describing the series as being born out of fear for LGBTQ+ rights in Britain and beyond.

Starring Alan Cumming and David Morrissey, Tip Toe follows two Manchester neighbours whose relationship deteriorates against a backdrop of growing social and political hostility. Channel 4 has described the series as an exploration of “the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today”.

“Every trans argument, every queer argument, the march of the right and Reform taking away our rights: that is what this is” – Russell T Davies on the premise of Tip Toe

Speaking to Attitude Uncut for Cumming’s cover feature, Davies said: “Everything that we’re worried about. Every trans argument, every queer argument, the march of the right and Reform taking away our rights: that is what this is.”

“I’m worried about what’s on its way and, so angry, I came home from Cardiff to Manchester and I wrote it very fast.”

Davies added that the ideas behind the series had been building for years as debates around trans rights intensified and online hostility became increasingly mainstream.

“It’s fear for the future. Worry about where we’re heading,” he said.

The writer has previously described the show as examining how “prejudice creeps back into our lives” and how “words become weapons” as tensions escalate.

“Unfortunately, we’re moving backwards because the world is moving backwards” – Charlie Condou on LGBTQ+ rights

Tip Toe opens with a shocking scene involving Cumming’s character Leo before rewinding to reveal the events that led there.

Alan Cumming for Attitude Uncut (Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

Cumming, whose role was written specifically for him, called the drama “the most gruelling and intense thing I’ve ever done”.

“This is definitely grave, this story,” the actor told Attitude Uncut. “I really think this is one of the greatest scripts I’ve ever done.”

The series also stars Charlie Condou, who described the drama as “a call to arms” amid growing concerns about LGBTQ+ rights.

“Unfortunately, we’re moving backwards because the world is moving backwards,” Condou said. “Our rights are being taken away – you only need to look at what’s happening with the trans community. It’s terrifying.”

What has Reform UK said about LGBTQ+ issues?

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has pledged to challenge transgender rights, if elected.

Last year, Farage said that children fare better under heterosexual parents, which he branded “the most stable relationships”.

He also defended Reform UK’s Scottish leader Malcolm Offord after a homophobic joke he made at a rugby club dinner in 2018 resurfaced.

Farage pledged, last month, that he will ban asylum seekers from receiving free HIV/AIDS NHS treatment.

And, last year, the party banned LGBTQ+ flags from being flown outside Reform-led councils.

Tip Toe premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday 31 May.

Read the full Attitude Uncut feature on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app.