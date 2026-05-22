Ricky Martin to perform first UK gig in a decade at Sandringham Estate

Ricky Martin has been announced to perform at the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, on Saturday 22 August 2026 as part of the HeritageLive Festival.

The moment will mark Martin’s first UK performance in nearly a decade and is reported to be his only UK show in 2026.

He will be joined on stage by special guests, BRIT Award-winning trio Sugababes, former Attitude cover star Olly Alexander, and British-Latin indie-pop artist Sophie Castillo.

Ricky Martin will perform on 22 August 2026 as part of the HeritageLive Festival

The concert is part of the wider HeritageLive Festival, which runs from 19 to 23 August 2026, including previously announced headliners Lionel Richie and Eric Clapton.

In a news release, Giles Cooper, managing director of HeritageLive, celebrated the announcement, writing: “We’re so excited to have Ricky Martin perform as part of our 2026 line-up.”

“At HeritageLive, we’ve always aimed to bring the very biggest names to the stage across a wide range of genres, and this show is a perfect example of that.”

Giles Cooper, managing director of HeritageLive, said he was “thrilled” with this year’s line-up

Ricky Martin (Image: Provided)

Describing the rise in Latin music as “phenomenal”, he added: “We’re thrilled to welcome one of the true pioneers who helped bring it to a massive international audience.”

Martin joins a long list of welcomed stars who have previously taken to the Sandringham stage. Last year saw music legends Mariah Carey, Stereophonics, and Michael Bublé perform, drawing in over 100,000 attendees.

The GRAMMY Award-winning global music icon is best known for his 1999 pop hit “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, which hit No. 1 in over 20 countries.

More recently, Martin surprised fans with an unannounced cameo at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show, with Lady Gaga also serving vocals.

How to see Martin at the Sandringham Estate?

Tickets require pre-registration for presale access, with presale on 27 May and general sale on 29 May 2026. To access ticket sales, please visit the official HeritageLive website.

His exclusive UK gig will follow his international tour in June and July, with performances in Croatia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Turkey, and the US in August.