Quinn issues apology and $25k donation after editing trans mention from Heated Rivalry stars’s interview

Audio erotica app Quinn has issued a public apology and confirmed a $25,000 (£18,490) donation to Trans Lifeline after altering an interview clip featuring Heated Rivalry actors Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

The controversy centres on a short-form video shared by Quinn’s social media team, taken from a longer interview with the pair. Alongside their roles in Heated Rivalry, Storrie and Williams also star in Quinn’s original romantasy series Ember & Ice, in which Williams plays Finn, a fae prince who develops feelings for Dane (Storrie), heir to a rival faerie kingdom.

In the video, the actors were asked why male/male romance continues to attract a large female audience. Williams responded by naming a broad range of women who enjoy the genre, saying: “there are straight women, there are trans women, there are gay women, like queer women”.

Quinn acknowledged the edit had been inappropriate and accepted responsibility

However, the version uploaded by Quinn did not include the reference to trans women. Instead, the clip showed Williams saying: “There are straight women, there are gay women, like queer women.”

Hi, We made a mistake. We understand why this edit was offensive and exclusionary, and we sincerely apologize. Our intention was to avoid conflating gender identity and sexual orientation, but removing that portion from the short-form interview was a mistake. We should have… https://t.co/HMLo9vW2g6 — Quinn (@tryquinn) January 4, 2026

On Saturday (3 January), Quinn addressed the edit after being questioned by users on X. The company said the change was made because “it’s not a sexual orientation and he was listing sexual orientations, and we wanted to distinguish the two”.

That explanation prompted a wave of criticism, with fans pointing out the actor had been listing types of women instead.

A day later, on Sunday (4 January), Quinn released a formal apology. In a statement shared by its social media team, the company acknowledged the edit had been inappropriate and accepted responsibility, saying it understood “why this edit was offensive and exclusionary”.

“We appreciate this community for holding us accountable. It will not happen again” – Quinn

“Our intention was to avoid conflating gender identity and sexual orientation, but removing that portion from the short-form interview was a mistake. We should have handled it differently,” the statement read.

The company also emphasised its support for trans creators and audiences.

“Over the years, we have consistently celebrated trans stories — we have trans members of our team and community who we see, value, and deeply appreciate, and we are committed to growing our catalogue of trans stories and creators. We appreciate this community for holding us accountable. It will not happen again.”

Quinn also confirmed it has donated $25,000 (£18,490) to Trans Lifeline, a non-profit organisation which provides support services and a 24/7 crisis hotline for the transgender community.

