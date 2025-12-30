Ember & Ice first-look: Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams star in trailer for erotic new romance

Audio erotica platform Quinn has dropped the trailer for Ember & Ice, a new romance series starring Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Fans of the Canadian hockey romance – in which Williams and Storrie play secret lovers Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov – won’t have to wait for season two to get their fix.

Released today (December 30), Ember & Ice sees the actors reunite in a very different world as Dane and Finn, rival fae princes from the feuding Solari and Lunare kingdoms whose long-running rivalry ignites into forbidden romance.

In the three-parter’s teaser, they trade charged lines such as “Finn, we don’t have to do this”, “My wings shiver,” and, “Feels like I could have him right in my mouth and still crave him closer.”

Williams and Storrie certainly have a jam-packed 2026, with the duo confirmed to have signed a three-season deal for Heated Rivalry.

“This year I’ve written zero of them” – showrunner Jacob Tierney on Heated Rivalry season 2

Reported by GQ, the actors are to reprise their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov for a third run, if renewed.

The news came days after it was announced that the gay hockey romance series would return for a second season, based on author Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, the follow-up novel to Heated Rivalry.

Showrunner Jacob Tierney shared an update on the highly anticipated release date of season two. Speaking to Variety, he said: “It can’t be the same time next year, because this time last year I’d written five of these, and this time this year I’ve written zero of them.”

Offering a rough timeframe, Tierney continued: “We understand that everybody’s goal is not to have two years between seasons.”

“Maybe someone has told me July or August, but I really don’t know” – Hudson Williams on when he is set to begin filming

Williams also weighed in on what fans can expect from the second season, promising it will be “hotter, wetter and longer” than the first.

He told the publication: “Maybe someone has told me July or August, but I really don’t know,” he said.

Based on the book’s official synopsis on the author’s website, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship.

“They’ve been keeping their relationship a secret. From friends, from family… from the league. If Shane wants to stay at the top of his game, what he and Ilya share has to remain secret,” the website reads.

It won’t be long before UK viewers can watch the full series. The show is set to premiere on 10 January on Sky and streaming service NOW.

