Patti LuPone reveals why there will be no further seasons of Agatha All Along

Broadway legend and Agatha All Along actress Patti LuPone has revealed that the hit Disney and Marvel series will not be coming back for a second season.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM podcast, LuPone revealed the show’s writer informed her there would be no further seasons whilst they were filming the show in 2023.

“Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season…'” the actress told Cohen.

“[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

fuck the vision show… we need agatha all along season 2. i'll disconnect robo papa myself…i'll steal his charging station idgaf. pic.twitter.com/LMX1Littla — emily✨ (@emilyallalong) January 15, 2025

LuPone starred opposite Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza in the series, which was noted for finally bringing LGBTQ+ representation to the Marvel universe. One episode of the series included the first lesbian kiss in Marvel history.

The show received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, including Attitude which named it as the Best LGBTQ+ TV show of 2024.

“After many failed promises of LGBTQ+ representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Agatha All Along delivered in spectacular style,” we wrote at the time. “The WandaVision spinoff gave us the brilliant and nuanced queer characters we’ve been craving. From Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio/Death’s (Aubrey Plaza) backstory to Joe Locke playing openly gay teen/superhero Billy/Wiccan the queerness was magical.”

Hahn later received a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the series and the show is currently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New TV Series.

Locke previously praised Schaeffer for how she wrote his character, telling Rolling Stone UK: “The way it’s explored in the show is very truthful and very positive… His sexuality is just one part of the character.”