Agatha All Along makes Marvel history with first lesbian kiss and fans are loving it

Agatha All Along has proved to be a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while simultaneously becoming one of the queerest shows on TV.

Along with Joe Locke‘s character, the gay 16-year-old known as Teen – later revealed to be as Billy Kaplan, also known as Wiccan and the son of Wanda – the sexual tension between Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha Harkness and Aubrey Plaza‘s Rio Vidal, who it turns out is actually Death, has had us all hot under the collar.

Now in the Disney+ show’s final two episodes, Agatha All Along has broken new ground for a Marvel property: the first on screen kiss between two women.

After it was revealed that Death was, in fact, Agatha’s ex, the two witches locked lips in a final showdown that sees Agatha sacrifice herself so she could save Wiccan’s life.

Given this is such a significant moment in MCU history, it’s safe to say that LGBTQ+ Marvel fans were absolutely loving it.

“FIRST WOMEN TO KISS ON THE MCU AS THEY FUCKING SHOULD!!!!!” wrote one enthusiastic fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“As a long time marvel fan who also happens to be a lesbian I never thought I’d have this like that’s a lesbian lead on a Marvel Disney+ show French kissing her eternal gf. I’ll never forget this moment,” gushed another fan.

“Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn being the first women to kiss in the MCU is something so special to me,” wrote a fan.

Earlier in the season, the show also featured a gay kiss between Wiccan and his boyfriend Eddie, played by Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

All in all, it seems that Agatha All Along has lived up to Plaza’s declaration to Variety that the end of the show would be a “gay explosion”.

You can stream the entirety of Agatha All Along on Disney+ now.