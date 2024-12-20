The 10 best LGBTQ TV shows of 2024 – from Agatha All Along to Doctor Who

It has to be said that 2024 has been a brilliant year for LGBTQ+ inclusion in TV. Between Agatha All Along to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Somebody Somewhere to Smoggie Queens, we have had it all.

We’ve put together an extended list of highlights – celebrating the shows that resonated with the LGBTQ+ community, sparked conversations, and delivered moments we won’t forget.

So, get yourself comfortable and prepare to enjoy Team Attitude’s picks for the 10 best LGBTQ+ TV shows of 2024, as well as a bunch of honourable mentions. Here we go!

10. Smoggie Queens

Speaking of drag, while we’ve always loved seeing the art portrayed in reality TV, to see other formats being profiled is a big win. Case in point, this comedy series set in Middlesborough (hence the title) which revolves around the inherently queer subject of chosen family. Camp, ridiculous, and fun, it’s everything we love about drag.

Standout moment: Lines like calling someone an “unhinged sociopath” for not watching TV growing up had us cackling.

9. Mary and George

This historical fiction drama was not short of queerness and we devoured every bit of it. Exploring the relationship between Mary (Julianne Moore) and George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine) and King James I of England and VI of Scotland (Tony Curran) the series explores queer relationships as the Villiers work their way to the very top of Jacobean society. With top notch performances, fantastic dialogue, this is one series not to sleep on.

Standout moment: Moore and Galitzine’s chemistry in every single scene!

8. The Boyfriend

Japan’s first gay-dating reality TV show, The Boyfriend has already been renewed for a second season, following in the footsteps of I Kissed a Boy. What makes this show stand out from others like it is that it placed its cast in charge of a coffee truck as a way of fostering connections. Sweet, fun, and at times emotional, the show was a shining success and we’re looking forward to seeing more.

Standout moment: Dai and Shun sharing a goodnight kiss and a cuddle warmed our hearts.

7. I Kissed a Girl

After the success of I Kissed a Boy, we were keen to see what the girls would bring. And it was brilliant! Much like the boys, the girls committed to the process and truly opened up, discussing important topics, as well as showing what (mostly) open and honest communication looks like. We’re hoping for another dose of sapphic love on our screens in the near future.

Standout moment: Top marks go to the fiery redhead Amy Spalding for keeping our spirits up with her relentless energy – and those boots!

6. English Teacher

The brainchild of Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher revolves around Evan Marquez, a teacher at an American high school dealing with his students, their parents, and his fellow faculty. Touching on the gap between millennials and Gen-Z, US politics, and gay culture, this brilliant comedy has garnered favourable reviews so we’re hoping for a second season.

Standout moment: Trixie Mattel guest starring as the drag queen, Shazam.

5. Black Doves

Here at Attitude, we applaud range. What better example of that than from Ben Whishaw, who has gone from voicing the lovable Paddington to a gay assassin role in this spy-thriller series. The series, also starring Keira Knightley, unapologetically puts Whishaw’s character and his queerness front and centre, which we don’t see often in this genre.

Standout moment: As well as dismantling the macho-spy archetype, Whishaw as Sam also turns the gay best friend trope upside down as he’s on the same level as Knightley’s character Helen.

4. Lost Boys and Fairies

The winner of the TV award at this year’s Attitude Awards, we couldn’t not include this here. The waves this made in the community and beyond upon its debut in June were remarkable due to its beautiful and heartbreaking but heartwarming story of a gay couple looking to adopt a child, and in doing so learning to move past their own internalised shame, homophobia, and trauma.

Standout moment: Gabriel winning over the adoption panel as he demonstrates how his past can be viewed as a strength and a reason to carry on.

3. Doctor Who

A major TV event this year, the latest series of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa, took the nation by storm. The Sex Education star has truly made an impact as the 15th incarnation and the queerest yet of the famous Timelord. Add to that top tier queer talent such as Jinkx Monsoon, Yasmin Finney, and Jonathan Groff, Doctor Who in 2024 was out of this world.

Standoutmoment: Seeing the Doctor’s first queer romance play out in Rogue was an emotional experience. We’re hoping the Doctor does intend to find Rogue so we can see the two together again.

2. Baby Reindeer

If you’ve made it to the end of 2024 without hearing anything about Baby Reindeer, we don’t know where you’ve been. This show, based off Richard Gadd’s own experiences of stalking and sexual abuse, gripped audiences when it debuted in April. As well as positive reviews, four EMMY awards, and some Golden Globe nominations, the show also had a notable cultural impact, leading to an increase in calls to a charity supporting male (including trans and non-binary) survivors of sexual abuse, rape, and sexual exploitation. Controversies aside, something that reduces social taboos is worthy of recognition.

Standout moment: Both Gadd and Jessica Gunning deliver sensational performances. However, Donny’s (Gadd) meltdown is a raw and visceral glimpse into the award winning performances on show.

1. Agatha All Along

After many failed promises of LGBTQ+ representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Agatha All Along delivered in spectacular style. The WandaVision spinoff gave us the brilliant and nuanced queer characters we’ve been craving. From Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio/Death’s (Aubrey Plaza) backstory to Joe Locke playing openly gay teen/superhero Billy/Wiccan the queerness was magical.

Standout moment: Seeing clearly defined queer characters express themselves openly, like Teen and his boyfriend as well as Agatha and Rio, was what we’ve been wanting from the MCU. We loved the development of Agatha and Rio especially, which was brought to life by Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza.

Honourable mentions

Big Boys

LGBTQ+ TV got off to a great start in 2024 with the second season of Big Boys. This coming-of-age story continued with Jack, Danny, and Corinne’s second year at Brent University, which was filled with more tickling one-liners and quips balanced out with emotional storylines that had us reaching for the tissues.

Standout moment: The pairing of Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing) is still a winner and we’re getting a third season of it too.

What We Do in The Shadows

Like witches, vampires have always been very queer friendly. And What We Do in the Shadows, the fantastic FX series starring Matt Berry, Natasha Demetriou, and Kayvan Novak, has been delectably queer since the beginning. In the words of Laszlo, “Trust me. Gay is in. Gay is hot. I want some gay. Gay it’s gonna be.”

Standout moment: In an emotional final season, the relationship between Nandor and Guillermo has been an interesting one to watch – and we’re holding out hope for some confession of love from Nandor.

Married at First Sight UK

The latest series of the UK edition of the popular show has continued to make progress when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation with the its second lesbian couple, Eve and Charlie. While things did not go well after the couple’s wedding, and they may not be together now, having real life LGBTQ+ stories depicted on screen will never not be important.

Standout moment: When Eve and Charlie met, it seemed like they were to be a perfect fit, a real-life Heartstopper moment. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

Young Royals

Season three of this series was memorable for the nuanced performances given by leads Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon. Like other LGBTQ+ shows, it has dealt with the theme of identity but with a unique royal lens, and it has shown how these struggles intersect with ideas of of duty and responsibility.

Standout moment: After three dramatic seasons, seeing Wilhelm and Simon remain true to themselves and getting the ending they deserve filled our hearts with joy.

Queer Eye

A staple of LGBTQ+ TV since its rebirth in 2016, the reality show has recently returned to our screens with a new cast member and a new setting of the colourful Las Vegas. As per usual with the Fab Five, we’ve been in bits but we love it regardless.

Standout moment: At a time when people seem so intent on dividing us, shows like Queer Eye remind us of the good in the world.

Somebody Somewhere

Bridget Everett’s show about dealing with loss and finding your tribe has been a warm comfort to many. Sadly, though, it has now come to an end with the recent conclusion of season three. Still, we have a feeling this gem of a show will live on in the hearts of its fans.

Standout moment: The housewarming party for Joel (Jeff Hiller) and Brad (Tim Bagley) and especially the song Sam (Everett) writes with Brad for Joel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

No list looking back at the highlights of LGBTQ+ TV in 2024 would be complete without Drag Race UK. Returning for a sixth series this year, the show has deservedly won plaudits for once again showing the world there is more to the LGBTQ+ community than what it is often perceived as.

Standout moment: Richard/Voix La, the father of contestant La Voix reduced everyone to tears with a powerful speech on unconditional love regardless of sexuality or gender.

Dragula

Six seasons in and Dragula is still crowning queens with the title of ‘The World’s Next Drag Supermonster.’ Think of it as Drag Race’s punk, underground, alternative sibling. Hosted by the Boulet Brothers, the show proves that drag extends far beyond RuPaul’s reality show and that, like queerness, has many sides and subcultures to be celebrated and enjoyed.

Standout moment: It’s been another season of killer looks.