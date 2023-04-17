Netflix debuts first look of The Ultimatum: Queer Love

We’ve all wondered about the untapped drama when it comes to dating shows. They’re dominated by straight people with a big gay gap in the market!

But Netflix’s latest offering, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, might be the show we’ve all been waiting for.

The programme follows The Ultimatum’s usual template, with, five new couples – made up of women and non-binary people – at a crossroads.

With one ready for marriage and the other with cold feet, the show puts the commitment of their relationship to the test.

After eight weeks, each couple will either emerge married or with a new partner after they choose a new potential love to assess whether they are really paired with the one.

Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be hosting instead of the usual Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On ringleaders Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

“If you don’t like my dog you can get the f**k out!”

If the teaser is anything to go by, these make-or-break romances are set to offer some fiery and explosive TV.

“I don’t even want to say her name anymore,” one contestant announces in the teaser. “She’s like Voldemort to me.”

The stakes seem especially high this season with another contestant exclaiming: “Either I leave here engaged or we’re done.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Mildred Woody and Mal Wright. (Image: Netflix)

And, perhaps the most iconic line: “If you don’t like my dog you can get the f**k out!”

In charting these make-or-break romances, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be a showcase of different love stories we’re used to on reality TV.

The show is being released in batches beginning on 24 May 24.

The second batch is out 31 May and the third on 7 June.