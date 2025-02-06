Neil Patrick Harris, Bella Ramsey and Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning to lead cancer romcom Sunny Dancer

A host of our favourite LGBTQ+ actors are teaming up to bring us a new tearjerking romantic comedy called Sunny Dancer.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is set to lead the project which covers the story of a a young girl named Ivy who is begrudgingly forced to attend a summer camp for teens affected by cancer. Ivy, who is in remission from cancer herself, considers “Camp Chemo” to be extremely cringe but ends up finding love, true friendship, and humour at the camp.

Also on board is How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Gunning, who received universal praise for her breakout role starring opposite Richard Gadd as Martha in Netflix’s much talked about hit series Baby Reindeer.

Happy Valley actor James Norton and Bridgerton actress Ruby Stokes also star, as well as Louis Partridge who has appeared in the Netflix Enola Holmes film series – though he is fast becoming known equally as the boyfriend to pop princess Olivia Rodrigo.

The film will be directed by the George Jaques, a young British filmmaker who has made waves thanks to his quadruple threat status – having successfully served as a writer, director, producer and actor despite being aged just 23.

Jacques’ first feature film Black Dog also featured Stokes.

“I’m beyond excited to have such insanely talented people on board — absolute masters of their craft —coming together to create a movie that’s equal parts hilarious and gut-punching,” said Jaques in a statement to Variety. “I want the audience to laugh till they cry, then actually cry, and walk away with a fresh perspective on how the young, in fighting for life, are seen—not as victims, but as bold, complex, and full of life.”

In an earlier statement, speaking to the publication last year, prior to the announcement of Harris, Norton and Gunning, the director said: “I’m beyond excited to the tell this story which focuses on a subject matter very close to my heart. I can’t imagine anybody better to bring it to life than the amazing cast of Bella, Louis and Ruby — I am truly thrilled they are a part of it.”