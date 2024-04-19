Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa on racist trolls who reacted to his casting: ‘Find a hobby’

Ncuti Gatwa has addressed the racist trolls who criticised news of his Doctor Who casting in 2022, telling them to “find a hobby”.

The star made the comments in a cover interview for issue 358 of Attitude, out now to buy or read on our app.

Ncuti Gatwa is known for roles in Barbie and Sex Education (Image: Attitude/Melanie Lehmann)

The 31-year-old be seen as the Doctor in Doctor Who season 14, which begins on Saturday 11 May 2024.

“You are so angry over something so inconsequential ” – Ncuti Gatwa on Doctor Who trolls

In an interview with Attitude editor Cliff Joannou, the Sex Education actor was asked: ‘Did you read social media reactions when they announced you were cast, or that the Doctor would be a Black man?’

To this, Ncuti replied: “No, no, no, no. I got a brief glimpse of it in initial casting, but it’s not something I’ll avidly keep up on.”

The star appears in the next series of Doctor Who, airing next month (Image: Attitude/Melanie Lehmann)

The Barbie star went on: “The hate? It is kind of fascinating to me because there’s so much energy they’re putting into it. You are so angry over something so inconsequential that you can’t be an interesting person. You can’t have much in your life. I don’t have the time to do that. And so, I think they need to go find a hobby is one thing.

“But another thing is that we do see a shift happening in casting, in positions of power and in the status quo. I mean, not a fast shift, things could tip over the other way a little bit quicker, but you see people kind of malfunctioning because things are changing.”

