Ncuti Gatwa announces he’s leaving Sex Education

The news has arrived and fans are devastated: Ncuti Gatwa is leaving Sex Education.

After three seasons playing beloved character Eric Effiong in the hit Netflix show, the fourth season will be Ncuti’s last.

Ncuti made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of his trailer door. He wrote: “Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

Ncuti Gatwa will leave Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ after 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/HRpUysk0mn — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 10, 2023

His co-star Aimee Lou Wood, who plays the loveable Aimee Gibbs, shared her sadness, writing: “My heart hurts badly.”

Doreen Stock, who plays his on screen mother, shared: “Playing Your Mother, watching you grow over the years, going from strength to strength King, has been delightful and a privilege.”

“We’ve shared many a laugh and Eric Effiong tears. It’s been a JOY,” she added.

Ncuti’s Eric has been a real fan favourite since the show’s inception in 2018. With universal acclaim, he received a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme.

The 30-year-old actor joins a growing flurry of actors departing Sex Education. After season three, Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, Rakhee Thakra and Simone Ashley walked away from the show.

Sex Education‘s fourth season will reportedly “see a mixture of old and new exciting faces” as the Moordale Secondary School alumni seek an alternative place to study and romp.

“Thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength”

Ncuti’s departure isn’t particularly unsurprising considering he will soon to star as the titular time-lord in Doctor Who.

Following Russell T Davies’ 60th anniversary episodes, Ncuti will lead a new series of the show as the first Black and gay Doctor.

The BBC has confirmed that the 60th anniversary three special episodes will air in November 2023 and Gatwa’s episodes will arrive over Christmas 2023.

“It’s an iconic role and show and I’m following in some very big footsteps,” Ncuti said of his casting. “But I cannot wait to put my stamp on the character.”

He will be joined by Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, who is playing a trans woman in the show called Rose.

Alongside the duo is Neil Patrick Harris’ mystifying villain, who will inevitably throw a spanner into the Doctor’s plans.

Later this year, Ncuti will make his big-screen debut in Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of Barbie.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken alongside Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey.