Here are some of our favourite reactions to the first trailer for the Barbie movie

The Barbie movie has dropped its first trailer and it’s everything we wanted and more.

Even though very little is revealed in the trailer, we’re so excited!

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie takes on the iconic role of Barbie, appearing in the clip in god-like form, towering over children dressed in muted colours with baby dolls.

The trailer references 1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey using ‘Also sprach Zarathustra’ to heighten a gleaming Barbie’s arrival.

After a cheeky wink from Robbie, the scene shifts. A brief montage of clips from the movie plays. In contrast to the first part of the trailer, it’s awash with lavish colour.

We also see a bleach-blonde Ryan Gosling as Ken accompanied by Doctor Who and Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Simu Liu gives his best Danny Zuko in a dance sequence before Margot grooves it up in a disco number.

The trailer is bright, bold, and colourful – everything we’d expect from Barbie – and enough to whet our appetites ahead of its July 2023 release.

And it seems we’re not the only ones enjoying the trailer. Reactions on social media seem to unanimously be in favour of director Great Gerwig’s pop-tastic vision.

“They’re about to change cinema forever,” wrote one account referencing Robbie and Gerwig.

Sticking with the subject of Robbie, someone tweeted: “NOBODY is doing it like Margot Robbie”

NOBODY is doing it like Margot Robbie



#Barbie pic.twitter.com/GPL6nPfty4 — Craig (@CS11__) December 16, 2022

Accompanying a screenshot of Gosling, Gatwa, and Ben-Adir someone wrote: “This is all I will be thinking about for the forseeable future.” It really is.

This is all I will be thinking about for the forseeable future. #Barbie pic.twitter.com/qH1x84vDCl — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) December 16, 2022

Someone else wrote: “OH MY FUDGING GOD!!!!! The #BarbieTheMovie teaser trailer is fantastic.”

OH MY FUDGING GOD!!!!! The #BarbieTheMovie teaser trailer is fantastic. Margot Robbie looks INCREDIBLE!!!! — Set Phasers To Stun (@CapitalM_E) December 16, 2022

Referencing the dynamic shift in the trailer, someone observed: “The part of the #BarbieTheMovie trailer that ISN’T giving me ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’… is giving me ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’.” They add that they love the Marilyn Monroe classic.

The part of the #BarbieTheMovie trailer that ISN'T giving me "2001: A Space Odyssey"… is giving me "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes".



I LOVE "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"! 😀 Bring on #Barbie! — Matthew Blanchette (@Matthew_Pb) December 16, 2022

Summarising how many are probably feeling after watching the camp and slightly absurd trailer, one Twitter user said: “I don’t know what I just watched, but the answer is yes.”

I don’t know what I just watched, but the answer is yes.#BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/7FuHzv3SBj — Matt Hambidge (@MattHambidge) December 16, 2022

But the one that we think summarises everyone’s reactions the best was short and simple. Taking a screen-grab of a stunned child seeing Barbie from the trailer, a user typed: “All of us watching the trailer right now be like”

Barbie also stars Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, and Dua Lipa.

Barbie will be released in July 2023.