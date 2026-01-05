Miley Cyrus teases Heated Rivalry season 2 music as François Arnaud jokes show ‘can’t afford her’

Miley Cyrus said she is “so in” to contributing music to season two of Heated Rivalry, as François Arnaud weighs in on the fact she has not watched the gay hockey series yet.

Speaking to Variety at the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala, Cyrus said: “Oh, I’m so in. Book me. Get me booked!”

“I have not watched yet, but this is on my to-do list now. It’s all I’ve heard about – every conversation I’ve had today has started with you, ‘You have to [watch it],’” she said.

“I don’t know if we get Miley budget” – François Arnaud said about Miley Cyrus contributing music for Heated Rivalry reason two

Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter in the hit HBO Max franchise, reacted to Cyrus’s comments at the Critics Choice Awards, saying the show may need to have a larger budget for season two.

“I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for Season 2, but I don’t know if we get Miley budget,” he quipped, after Miley admitted that watching the series was on her to-do list.

Arnaud added humorously: “I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount.”

The Canadian actor also discussed his hopes for his Heated Rivalry character and his on-screen boyfriend Kip Grady, played by Robbie G.K., in season two.

Arnaud said he doesn’t think his on-screen relationship with Kip Grady should be all smooth sailing

He said he would still like to see the characters continue to face challenges in their relationship, highlighting the difference in status between his character and his on-screen lover.

Kip, a barista, meets Scott whilst working at a smoothie shop, Straw+Berry, where their instant chemistry leads to a secret, intense relationship.

At the end of season one, we witness the pair’s first public display of affection, when Scott publicly kisses Kip on the ice following a Stanley Cup win.

The pair are secondary protagonists to Hudson Williams’s and Connor Storrie’s characters, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, on whom the story is primarily focused.

Heated Rivalry has officially been renewed for season two by Crave and HBO Max, and with no official release date, fans are excited to see where the queer storyline goes.

