Mamma Mia! producer hopes Meryl Streep will return for potential third film

Mamma Mia! creator Judy Craymer has said she’s pushing to make a third film and hopes Meryl Streep will return.

Ahead of ITV’s new talent show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, Craymer told Deadline she’s keen for a third movie installment.

She outlined the third film is “in its earliest stages.” Craymer also noted there’s nothing yet “official” for the film.

The Mamma Mia! musical movies, inspired by the iconic works of ABBA, have been consistent cinematic hits.

me if they bring back meryl streep as donna sheridan for mamma mia! 3 pic.twitter.com/XpHWxWEiDM — ellie (@frankiebrgstein) May 1, 2023

“I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there,” Craymer shared.

The first jukebox musical in 2008 starred Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan and followed her daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), on a mission to find her father.

The sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, arrived a decade later sans Meryl.

Craymer noted a third film could bring back characters from the previous movies (read: Meryl).

“She really loved playing Donna”

“There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back – and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna,” Craymer added.

Craymer is not the only one involved in the franchise who is keen to see it return.

In an interview with ScreenRant last year, producer Ol Parker shared his thoughts on a potential third movie

“Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That’s all I can say,” Parker said.

“The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn’t it be lovely?”