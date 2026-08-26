Tim Curry, the original Dr Frank-N-Furter, dies aged 80

Tim Curry, well-known for playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died aged 80.

According to TMZ, the late actor passed away on Tuesday (25 August) at his home in Los Angeles following long-term health issues after suffering a stroke in 2012. Police said no foul play is expected.

Curry is arguably best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Dr Frank-N-Furter, first on stage in London’s The Rocky Horror Show and later in the 1975 film.

Remembering Tim Curry as Dr Frank-N-Furter

With his corset, fishnet stockings and unforgettable voice, Curry brought the character to life and changed queer cinema forever.

As he famously sang: “I’m just a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania.” The line became one of the film’s most recognisable moments, capturing the bold and unapologetic spirit of his character.

Frank-N-Furter was gender-fluidity personified, unapologetically pansexual and broke sexual taboos, resonating deeply within the LGBTQ+ community.

A role model for LGBTQ+ people

For generations of fans, Curry’s performance globalised the freedom to be different, to explore identity and sexuality, and to feel seen.

Curry spoke fondly about his Rocky Horror role and said he had received praise from viewers who felt seen, safe and represented.

“It’s a chance for people to try on a few roles for size, maybe help them figure out their own sexuality,” Curry said of the film in a 2005 interview with NPR.

“I’ve certainly had some very interesting and moving mail from people who’ve said, ‘Thanks for helping me figure out who I was,’ and that’s very nice.”

A love for horror

As many fans will know, the late actor was particularly successful at playing villains and unconventional characters.

His other notable roles included the frightening Pennywise in the 1990 adaptation of It, Darkness in Legend (1985) and more.

He earned global acclaim and recognition after receiving three Tony Award nominations for Best Actor for his performances as Mozart in Amadeus, Alan Swann in My Favorite Year and King Arthur in Spamalot.

Curry’s stoke had long-term affects

Following a stroke in 2012 caused by two blood clots, he underwent brain surgery and was later left using a wheelchair. Despite this, he continued his career in entertainment, particularly through voice acting.

He voiced Captain Hook in Peter Pan and the Pirates, Hexxus in FernGully: The Last Rainforest and Nigel Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys.

In the words of Dr Frank-N-Furter: “Don’t dream it, be it.” Rest in power, Tim Curry.