RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Kandy Muse has spilt the tea on her look for the All Stars 8 finale.

Or rather, what would have been her look – the star has said her original plan for an outfit had to be scrapped.

On the Entertainment Weekly Quick Drag podcast, Kandy explained her outfit was going to be a bra that shot sparks and fire.

Make it rain, honey! 💸 @TheKandyMuse performs "Pay Me With Money" on the #AllStars8 finale ⭐️



All episodes are now streaming on @paramountplus! 🏁

The 28-year-old star was modelling the look from Lady Gaga’s ‘Paparazzi’ performance in The Monster Ball tour film.

“I planned to do that with the silver outfit I had for the finale, but, apparently, to have fire on television, you need a licence,” Kandy shared.

During the finale last Friday (21 July), Kandy lost the lip-sync battle to Canada’s Drag Race star Jimbo.

Kandy’s show-stopping lip-sync to ‘Pay Me With Money’ saw her in a neon orange look surrounded by flying bills.

However, Jimbo secured the win with a final lip-sync to Sylvester’s ‘Do You Wanna Funk?’.

Jimbo may have lost eight lip-syncs over her time on Drag Race, but the 40-year-old walked home with the $200,000 prize.

Kandy originally competed on the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. On the season, she placed second.

Kandy’s the first queen to be the sole runner-up of two seasons since Raven. Raven achieved second place on both the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Following the finale, World of Wonder announced Kandy would have her own original series.

Inside the Producer’s Studio with Kandy Muse will premiere on 7 August.