JoJo Siwa gives glimpse into reality show with ‘soulmate’ Chris Hughes: ‘Sharing a little more of life with the world’

JoJo Siwa has teased fans about her new reality show with boyfriend Chris Hughes, insisting it will be “all just fun” and nothing “sad about it”.

Speaking to The Sun, the 22-year-old former Dance Moms star said she was excited to work with Hughes, calling him her “soulmate”.

“I just like to have fun. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to do this? Will you be sad on it?’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no. It’s all just fun. It’s light. We will have a good time, and just get to share a little more of life with the world,’” she said.

“We do a very good job at being there for each other, no matter where we are in the world” – JoJo Siwa on managing her long-distance relationship with Chris Hughes

JoJo explained that working with a loved one is something she’s familiar with, having grown up working alongside her mum. “I worked with my mum my whole life, and so I understand navigating family dynamics within a work dynamic. You should never work with your partner unless you can do that,” she said.

She added that she and Hughes work well together and understand the balance between personal and professional life. “Me and Chris met working, and that’s how we got to know each other. And I think when you’re that designed to be with somebody, it doesn’t matter if you’re working. But we have worked together and we work very well together – we get along very well.”

The couple, who met on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, are currently managing a long-distance relationship but say it’s working well. “We do a very good job at being there for each other, no matter where we are in the world, and we’re very lucky. Our careers allow us to have flexibility. We’re two of the lucky ones,” JoJo said.

ITV2 is rumoured to be behind the show

She also revealed that the show will give fans a closer look at their life together, promising it will be lighthearted and fun. The series is expected to take a fly-on-the-wall, documentary-style approach, offering fans an intimate view of the couple navigating their romance. While the broadcaster has not been officially confirmed, ITV2 is rumoured to be behind the show.

JoJo confirmed the series in a recent Instagram Reel, teasing fans with a wink and a smile.