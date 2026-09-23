Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams’ girlfriend calls out ‘hugely uncomfortable’ fan behaviour

Hudson Williams’ girlfriend has asked Heated Rivalry fans to stop booking tattoo appointments with her because of her relationship with the actor.

Katelyn Larson, a tattoo artist based in Vancouver, addressed the issue on Instagram yesterday (22 September) after saying several people had recently crossed boundaries at the studio where she works.

Larson said she was aware that the popularity of Heated Rivalry had brought new attention to her work, but said there was a distinction between following the artists and making appointments specifically to gain information about the show or Williams.

“Booking an appointment with me or anyone else purely because of the connection to the show crosses a huge territory” – Hudson Williams’ girlfriend Katelyn Larson

“Obviously a lot of you have found the studio because of a certain show and that’s more than okay,” she wrote. “This is where I draw a very hard line: booking an appointment with me or anyone else purely because of the connection to the show crosses a huge territory.”

Katelyn Larson addressed the issue on Instagram (Image: Katelyn Larson/Instagram)

She added: “Showing up to your appointment and asking my coworkers any sort of questions about myself or about Hudson is hugely uncomfortable for everyone.”

Larson asked people visiting the studio specifically because of her connection to Williams to “please stop”.

At the same time, she made clear that fans who are interested in her tattoo work are still welcome.

Her relationship with Williams predates his breakout role in Heated Rivalry

She wrote that it was fine “if you’re following me or any of the other artists because you genuinely like their art and want to get some cool tattoos”.

“Please go right ahead,” she added. “Don’t ever feel weird about that.”

Larson has worked at Vancouver tattoo studio Pulse Vancity for more than two years and has described herself as specialising in fine-line tattoos.

Her relationship with Williams predates his breakout role in Heated Rivalry, which premiered in late 2025. The pair first appeared together on a red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles in March 2026, after Williams publicly shared photos of them for Valentine’s Day.