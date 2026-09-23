Harrods brings Korean menswear to London with the SYSTEM pop-Up 

Harrods has long been a bazaar of global fashion, bringing the best of the world’s style capitals to London. Now, its latest menswear pop-up is turning its attention to Seoul, with Korean label SYSTEM bringing its distinctive take on contemporary menswear to the city.

Since its launch in 1990, SYSTEM has led contemporary Korean fashion. Under the creative direction of Hee-soo Kim, the label has presented at Paris Fashion Week since 2019, and its Harrods pop-up marks another step in its continued expansion across Europe.

SYSTEM pop-up at Harrods (Image: Provided)

Taking prime real estate in Harrods’ menswear department, the pop-up presents a curated selection of SYSTEM’s latest collection alongside pieces created exclusively for the retailer, like the Harrods cap. It offers the perfect snapshot of the label’s understated aesthetic.

From technical outerwear and sharp tailoring to accessories, the edit captures the label’s relaxed approach to menswear. Expect generous wide-leg trousers, crackled leather biker boots and suede separates among the standout pieces, alongside oversized silhouettes and refined accessories.

SYSTEM pop-up at Harrods (Image: Provided)

More than just a place to stock up on the brand’s latest collection, the space offers an immersive introduction to SYSTEM. Korean artist Hyungshin Hwang contributes a series of sculptural works, bringing an artistic dimension to the pop-up and reflecting the label’s creative approach beyond clothing.

Until now, discovering SYSTEM in person meant travelling to its Paris flagship. The Harrods pop-up brings that experience to London, offering a closer look at the Korean label’s world while introducing its distinctive take on contemporary menswear to a new audience.

Discover SYSTEM at system1990.com and at the Harrods pop-up, open until 22 November.