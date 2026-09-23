Only one in three LGBTQ+ Brits say they’re ‘out’ when travelling

New research from Booking.com‘s Travel Proud programme found that only 34 per cent of LGBTQ+ people in Britain say they are “out” when travelling, despite 76 per cent being out to close friends.

Based on a survey of more than 1,000 LGBTQ+ travellers in the UK, the online travel agency found that 36 per cent of those would hide their LGBTQ+ identity if it meant they could visit a bucket-list destination.

Thirty-seven per cent said they travel more cautiously than they did a few years ago, and 46 per cent scan their surroundings before showing any sign of queer affection.

Trans people living in Britain suffer from travel anxiety

The study said trans travellers appear particularly affected by travel anxiety, with Booking.com describing the minority as the only group to say their fears have got worse in recent years.

Overall, Britain itself has sparked particular controversy when it comes to trans rights in recent years, following the April Supreme Court ruling which defined the term “woman” in the context of the Equality Act as referring to biological sex.

The Trans Exile Network (TEN), countersigned by TACC (Trans Advocacy and Complaints Collective), Compton’s Café CIC and Transpilot, issued a warning to those wanting to relocate to the country back in July, following the final guidance on single-sex spaces published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Signs of progress

Despite concerns, there are signs of progress: 75 per cent of respondents report at least one positive experience related to their LGBTQ+ identity while travelling, while 47 per cent believe acceptance has improved in recent years.

Those positive experiences include correct pronoun use, Pride flags, gender-neutral bathrooms and LGBTQ+ staff.

In a June study, Booking.com found that 31 per cent of LGBTQ+ travellers globally, not just those based in the UK, said they were “out” when they travel.

Through the Booking.com’s Travel Proud Program, holidaymakers are able to utilise free inclusivity hospitality training for accommodations so they can better understand the specific challenges facing LGBTQ+ travellers.