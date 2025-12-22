Heated Rivalry creator says network executives tried to cut gay sex scenes from first season

Heated Rivalry‘s creator has revealed network executives attempted to cut the show’s raunchy content, despite it being adapted from a notoriously graphic romance novel.

The Canadian drama, based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series, follows professional ice hockey players Shane (Hudson Williams) and Russian rival Ilya (Connor Storrie), whose competitive relationship develops into a secret sexual one.

The show premiered on November 28 and has since become one of the most-watched titles on Crave and HBO Max, with Sky and streaming service NOW picking up the UK rights for a January 10 release.

“I was like, “What are you f***ing talking about?!” These books are porn” – Heated Rivalry‘s creator Jacob Tierney on pushback from executives

Creator and writer-director Jacob Tierney said that some bosses were uncomfortable with the volume of gay sex depicted in the first season. Speaking to Slate, Tierney said one senior figure suggested delaying the consummation of the central relationship until a second season.

“I was like, “What are you f***ing talking about?!” These books are porn. You think that the audience is here despite that? They’re here for this. This is what they want,” he said.

Tierney said he rejected the proposed changes and chose to remain faithful to the tone of the original novels. “I wanted to make premium smut,” he added.

Heated Rivalry‘s future was, last week, confirmed for a second season.

Sharing the announcement on the show’s official Instagram account, Crave wrote: “Screaming, crying, throwing up! #HeatedRivalry is confirmed for SEASON 2!”

What can fans expect from Heated Rivalry season 2?

Based on the book’s official synopsis on the author’s website, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship in season two.

“They’ve been keeping their relationship a secret. From friends, from family… from the league. If Shane wants to stay at the top of his game, what he and Ilya share has to remain secret,” the website reads, highlighting the ongoing theme of Shane’s internalised homophobia.

“Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist,” the synopsis continues. “The closeness, the intimacy, even the risk that would come with being open about their relationship… Ilya wants it all.”

ated Rivalry has also attracted strong critical attention. It currently holds a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

