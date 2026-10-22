Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black at 20: FLO, Jorja Smith and more honour an icon at the Roundhouse

It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since Amy Winehouse released Back to Black, her monumental second and final studio album. To mark the occasion, Camden’s Roundhouse played host to a one-off celebration last night (21 October), bringing together a star-studded lineup of Amy’s contemporaries and a new generation of artists inspired by her extraordinary legacy.

Curated by the album’s producers, Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the impressive roster included Corinne Bailey Rae, Jorja Smith and FLO, who performed the record in full. Backed by Amy’s original band, each artist brought their own interpretation to the album’s timeless tracks, reaffirming just how little there is to skip on Back to Black. FLO’s harmony-packed take on ‘He Can Only Hold Her’ was a standout, while YEBBA delivered a stripped-back, achingly tender rendition of ‘Love Is A Losing Game’, accompanied by Ronson on guitar. Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez was equally captivating as she took on ‘Rehab’, one of Amy’s biggest hits.

Closing Amy Winehouse’ Back to Black one-off celebration

Celebrating 20-years of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black (Image: Samir Hussein – Universal Music Recordings / The Amy Winehouse Estate) FLO celebrating 20-years of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black (Image: Samir Hussein – Universal Music Recordings / The Amy Winehouse Estate) Mark Ronson and YEBBA celebrating 20-years of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black (Image: Samir Hussein – Universal Music Recordings / The Amy Winehouse Estate)

The evening closed with a giddy singalong of ‘Valerie’, with the night’s astonishing female vocalists coming together to perform one of Amy’s own covers. Watching the women stand hand-in-hand as they launched into the song was a particularly poignant moment: a celebration not only of Amy’s music, but of the generations of artists she continues to bring together.

Some of the night’s performers were barely out of nappies when Back to Black was released back in October 2006. Yet, 20 years on, its influence remains undeniable as it continues to resonate with and inspire countless young female singers around the world. Amy’s musical DNA is present in so much of today’s pop that it’s difficult to comprehend that we lost her more than 17 years ago.

In memory of Amy

Celebrating 20-years of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black (Image: Samir Hussein – Universal Music Recordings / The Amy Winehouse Estate)

For all the joy, the extraordinary voices and the enduring power of these songs, there was the lingering thought that Amy herself should still be here to perform them. Last night was a wistful reminder of a generational talent taken far too soon. But God, what a legacy.

Amy Winehouse: Back to Black at 20 will be broadcast on BBC Two and available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Saturday 24 October at 9:35pm. BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds will air the performances during Jo Whiley’s evening show on Monday 26 October.

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