Heartstopper star Kit Connor has addressed how “harmful” it can be to presume someone’s sexuality based on stereotypical assumptions.

Alongside co-star Joe Locke, Kit outlined how labelling someone’s sexuality based on their exterior is “harmful” and “ridiculous”.

The 18-year-old, who plays Nick Nelson in the Netflix show, was reacting to scenes from the programme with British GQ when the topic arose.

Kit and Joe addressed the scene when Nick fights back against his friend and homophobic bully (Cormac Hyde-Corrin).

“There are many ways to view masculinity in Heartstopper,” Kit shared.

“The idea that you can tell someone’s sexuality based on the way that they look, the way that they talk, the way that they walk, the way that they dress, is quite frankly ridiculous,” he added.

Kit also noted that such interrogation can also be “really quite harmful.”

He continued: “One of the strong messages that [Heartstopper] sends is the fact that, to do that, is frankly wrong.”

Kit’s eloquence on the topic comes after he was subjected to speculation about his own sexuality.

He was accused of so-called ‘queerbaiting’ after being spotted with his A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow co-star Maia Reficco.

Kit then came out as bisexual on Twitter: “I’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye”.

Alice Oseman, Heartstopper author and Attitude’s Person of the Year and latest cover star, also recently addressed Kit’s forced coming out. They shared it left them feeling “so angry”.

“I care about this cast so deeply. I feel like a parent figure,” they said. “What people were saying to him was so anti-Heartstopper.”

“Truly idiotic. Why would an 18-year-old know exactly who they are?” they added.

Heartstopper has been green-lit for seasons two and three. It is due to return to Netflix later this year.