Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke get heated in new Strange Way of Life trailer

Hold onto your cowboy hats, the first trailer for Strange Way of Life has arrived!

The first look at Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming gay western romance sees a brooding Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Moon Knight‘s Ethan Hawke under the hot sun.

Strange Way of Life also stars Elité‘s Manu Rios, who can be glimpsed briefly in the trailer.

The film follows the pair playing two cowboys as they reunite after 25 years apart. However, the pair aren’t just reminiscing on old memories…

In the trailer, the two cowboys are at each other’s throats but there’s an underlying tension to their heated exchanges.

In one scene, Sheriff Jake (Hawke) comes up behind Silva (Pascal) and looks as if he’s about to kiss his neck.

Later, Silva cries: “You never loved me, you never loved anyone in your life!”

“Don’t say that!” Jake responds angrily, pointing a gun at Silva. Angsty gay cowboys incoming!

The trailer also sees Silva tending to a shirtless Jake’s wounds.

By his bedside, Silva shares: “Years ago you asked me what two men could do, living together on a ranch. I’ll answer you now…”

It’s certainly giving dramatic Brokeback Mountain vibes.

Almodóvar was previously in line to direct the Oscar-winning gay flick starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. But he ended up passing the film’s reins to Ang Lee.

The director has previously described Strange Way of Life as a “queer Western, in the sense that there are two men and they love each other.”

“One of them travels through the desert to find the other,” Almodóvar also revealed. “There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate.”

The thirty-minute film short film will be premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.

A wide release is yet to be announced but you can be sure we’ll keep you in the loop.