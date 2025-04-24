Diego Calva’s Attitude cover, in 7 stylish shots – as star talks kissing Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie

On Swift Horses actor Diego Calva has been unveiled as our latest Attitude cover boy, gracing the front page of our latest issue, as well as multiple pages inside, in a new stylish and sultry photoshoot.

In the accompanying interview, Calva reflects on his experiences shooting with both Jacob Elordi and his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie – how both just so happen to now be starring opposite each other in the upcoming Wuthering Heights remake directed by Saltburn filmmaker Emerald Fennell.

Calva is gearing up for the release of what is surely one of the most anticipated queer films of the year, On Swift Horses, in which he stars as the lover of Euphoria hunk Elordi.

“It’s funny. Doing Horses, Jacob asked me a lot about Margot,” Calva revealed to us. “Margot’s the queen of Australia, and now we have a new king. … I feel pretty lucky — I’ve kissed both!” the actor regaled.

“Hollywood likes me in a period movie, kissing Australian people!”

“It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!”

Calva also spoke candidly about the experience of shooting the film’s steamy sex scenes with Elordi. “Believe me, being naked around Jacob Elordi is intimidating! He’s like a fucking god,” the actor laughed.

“He’s too perfect! … It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!”

