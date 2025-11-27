Debra Messing leaves fans furious as she continues to ignore backlash after Zohran Mamdani ‘jihadist’ meme

Debra Messing has ignited fury in her comment section as she continues to post pictures on social media, ignoring backlash over a controversial meme calling Zohran Mamdani a ‘jihadist’.

On Sunday (23 November), the Will & Grace star returned to social media after being criticised online for reposting a fake New York City election ballot paper calling the now-NYC mayor Mamdani “an actual communist jihadist. A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist.”

Most recently, she posted another photo to her Instagram yesterday (26 November), smiling and laughing in full glam with her dog. The post was captioned: “No flying monkeys were harmed in the making of this look,” in a quip to Wicked.

“I haven’t seen any genocide denial or Islamophobia on your page” – one user criticised Debra Messing for not addressing the backlash

Followers were quick to take to the comment section, expressing their frustration at Messing for not responding to the backlash she received over the offensive reshare.

One user wrote: “Deb, are you ok? I haven’t seen any genocide denial or Islamophobia on your page in the past week.” Another said: “Didn’t she say the mayor of NYC celebrated 9/11? Wasn’t he nine years old when 9/11 happened?”

Mamdani, 34, made history when he was elected the first Muslim mayor of NYC on 4 November, securing 50.4% of the vote in the general election against his closest competitor, Andrew Cuomo.

“We need someone with experience to bring our city back to what it should be” – Messing revealing she voted for Andrew Cuomo not Zohran Mamdani

The actress previously revealed she voted for Cuomo. In a statement about her vote, she wrote: “I voted for Andrew Cuomo because we need someone with experience to bring our city back to what it should be – safe.”

She continued: “The thriving financial centre of the world, more low-cost housing, more police to make our streets and subways safe for everyone. A social worker cannot help someone who is stabbed in the subway.”

Not only does Mamdani bring new ethnic diversity to the city’s governing body, but he also has a long record of support for LGBTQ+ rights. Just days before winning the campaign, he visited several gay bars in New York, promoting inclusion in opposition to Donald Trump.

