Danny Beard shares surprising pick for Drag Race UK vs the World winner ahead of finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series four winner Danny Beard has revealed their favourite to win RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World series two.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the series finale tomorrow night (Friday 29 March), the multi-talented bearded one shared their views on who should take home the crown.

“I was watching it to support my sister Jonbers and then she got booted out and I was pissed off and went on a strike and didn’t watch it. But I have picked up the last few episodes cause I’m a massive Hannah Conda stan,” they said.

“I wanted to see what the buzz was about with Tia Kofi because she’s had a bit of a glow up … so it’s been nice to see that growth from her. I think Tia Kofi nailed the roast, but as I say, I’m a Hannah Conda stan.”

Danny described their friendship with Hannah, saying the pair became close on a tour of Ms Conda’s native Australia.

“I was working in a venue in Sydney and she rocked up and she was like, ‘You’re in my town now, bitch. I’m taking you on a night out – let me show you where the bar is.’ I’d never met her in me life but she was like a true sister – she made me feel so at home.”

Straight Expectations theatre tour incoming

As well as new gig as interim BBC Radio 1 presenter, Danny will be hitting the road on a stunning new theatre tour of England later this year.

“It’s an old-fashioned drag cabaret show for today. It’s me and my five-piece band, who are amazing and make me sound better than I am,” they explained.

“I’m not giving away any spoilers, but it’s a great night out. It’s a party in a can and it’s glued together with some written comedy. It’s a commentary on what’s expected of us as queer people, gay people, straight people, and my views of straight culture.

“It will be a really fun night out and you will go away with sore feet and hopefully a sore belly from laughing – or a sore head cause I might have picked on you if you sit in the front row.”

Tickets for Straight Expectations are available now by clicking here.