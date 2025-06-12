Cynthia Erivo shares message for trans fans: ‘It’s not for anyone to decide who or what you are’

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has spoken out with a message for her trans and gender nonconforming fans, encouraging them not to seek approval or acceptance from others.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, Erivo, who identifies as queer and bisexual, was asked what her message to gender nonconforming people would be during this challenging time for the queer community in both the US and UK.

“I would say don’t allow other people who have a lack of understanding, or a willful lack of understanding, define who you are or want to be or have been since you were born,” Erivo began.

(Image: Provided)

“It’s not for anyone to decide who or what you are. It’s up to you,” she continued. “It’s up to every single individual to decide what and who they are, and a rule or law does not change that. It is what it is.

“Don’t seek out the acceptance of people who don’t want to accept you. Just seek out the acceptance for yourself.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer and actress reflected on her adolescence, recalling the period of her life when she began to realise she was bisexual.

“That time is so strange because you are just trying to figure it out,” Erivo said of her youth. “And it’s also for me, the time I was trying to figure out what I was, and that’s when I started realising, ‘Oh, I like boys and I like girls. Do I have a crush on this person? I dunno what’s going on.’

“And you don’t have the language for it. So, I’m sort of keeping it to myself at the same time and not saying anything,” she remembered.

“I felt a little bit separate. I didn’t have anyone to talk to” – Cynthia Erivo

She went on to speak about the age at which she began to realise she wasn’t straight. “About 15, I think I always knew I was odd. I never felt like I fit in, but if we’re talking about sexuality and not necessarily seeing it the way as everybody else, about 15,” said the performer, who is due to play Jesus Christ in a production of Jesus Christ Superstar opposite Adam Lambert later this year.

“I felt a little bit separate. I didn’t have anyone to talk to. Even if I did have someone to talk to, I’m not sure I would even know what to say or what to ask or how to talk about it. I had plenty of boyfriends, some of who I just absolutely didn’t need to be with.”