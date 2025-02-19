Cynthia Erivo accused of ‘blasphemy’ after being cast as Jesus Christ in musical production

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has received criticism from Christians after news of her casting as Jesus Christ himself has come to light.

The actress and singer, who is currently nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Oscars for her performance in the blockbuster musical adaptation, took to her Instagram story to reveal her casting in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar, writing: “Just a little busy this summer. Can’t wait!”

The star had previously performed as Mary Magdalene as part of an all-female cast recording of the musical for the album She Is Risen, but this time she will be playing the titular lord and saviour. The production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will run for just three nights at the Hollywood Bowl from 1 – 3 August 2025.

Erivo, who identifies as bisexual, is already facing backlash for her role in the show from religious zealots who object to a queer woman playing the role of Jesus Christ.

“Jesus is a MAN not a woman!!!” wrote one worked up Instagram user in the comments beneath the Hollywood Bowl’s post announcing Erivo’s casting as Christ.

“Absolute blasphemy,” another user wrote. “May god be merciful to those who taunt him, and disobey his word. for you are lost, and i will pray for you to be found. We still love you but this is unacceptable as a Christian.”

Echoing their sentiments, another user agreed, writing: “I am absolutely disgusted at just how demonic it’s become and how willing people like yourself are willing to blaspheme, degrade, insult and shit on billions of Christian’s – if you really want to push the envelope why don’t you portray Mohammed and let’s see how that’s received.”

Cynthia Erivo for AnOther magazine (Image: AnOther/Nadine Ijewere)

The actress recently spoke out about how she believes her Wicked character Elphaba’s green skin makes her “the ultimate other,” and how she related to this as a Black queer woman.

“The green skin is like the umbrella under which the ‘other’ lives,” she told Another magazine. “So yes, it’s a conversation about racism, but it’s also a conversation about anyone who’s been othered. It’s a conversation about queerness.

“The green sets Elphaba apart from everybody else. She is the ultimate other. And I think there’s this added responsibility because I’m a Black woman underneath that green, so we can also really have the conversation about what it’s like to be a Black woman when nobody wants you there. I mean, you’re gonna have a frank conversation.”