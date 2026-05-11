Charley Marlowe reacts to the cancellation of I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl at the TV BAFTAs (EXCLUSIVE)

The voice of I Kissed a Girl, Charley Marlowe, tells Attitude she’s “sad” and “disappointed” following the LGBTQ+ dating series being axed by the BBC.

In March 2026, the BBC announced the upcoming fifth series of I Kissed a Girl would be its last, cancelling the I Kissed franchise after four groundbreaking seasons.

Social media sensation Marlowe began narrating the BBC Three dating series in 2024. Following the announcement, Marlowe echoed fan-favourite dater Amy Spalding’s message about visibility.

“I just feel more sad and disappointed for the community” – Charley Marlowe reacting to the cancellation of I Kissed a Girl/Boy

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the BAFTA TV Awards 2026, she exclaims: “I just feel more sad and disappointed for the community. I think the shows mean so much to so many people.”

“As Amy often says: ‘You can’t be what you can’t see,'” Marlowe reflects, admitting she’s got goosebumps thinking about the cancellation.

“It’s disappointing that so many people are going to miss out on having that representation. Because we just need more.”

Dannii Minogue described the I Kissed a Girl/Boy series as “groundbreaking television”

Hosted by former Attitude cover star Dannii Minogue, I Kissed a Boy launched in 2023, making history as the UK’s first-ever gay dating show. The following year, spin-off series I Kissed a Girl followed, featuring lesbian and bisexual daters.

When the news first broke, Minogue took to social media. Despite the cancellation, she remained positive as the second series of I Kissed a Girl prepares to air in the coming months.

“Lots of love, and I’m all right,” the Australian singer said. “Two full productions have put together this TV show and this series, and to the BBC, who put this groundbreaking television on air – I’m so happy to be part of it.”

“Season four, featuring the girls, is not far off” – Minogue gearing up for I Kissed a Girl series 2

Minogue continued: “This show makes me super proud because it’s a chance to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. We’ve had so many incredible cast members share their love, their lives and their stories as part of our show. Season four, featuring the girls, is not far off – you’ll get to see it shortly.”

Filling the same-sex dating show void are I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl alumni Gareth Valentino and Amy Spalding, who have recently launched their brand-new podcast, It Started With A Kiss.

The podcast series sees the pair interview LGBTQ+ celebrity guests, including trailblazing footballer Josh Cavallo, comedian and Attitude Award winner Rosie Jones, and Christine McGuinness.